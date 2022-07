Click here to read the full article. Being underestimated isn’t always a bad thing. Especially if you’re talking about a work of art. Take, for instance, a 1652 portrait by the Dutch artist Jan Lievens: When a small auction house in Massachusetts put the drawing on the auction block in October 2020, it offered presale estimates of $200 and $300. The work ended up selling for $514,800 in about 10 minutes. Now the portrait is going to TEFAF Maastricht, one of the world’s most respected art fairs, where it’s being listed for about $1.44 million (1.35 million euros). “It was more impressive...

