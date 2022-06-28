Farm repurposes food waste to help environment

SISTER BAY, Wis. — A Door County couple said they’re doing their best to save the environment. Char and Dan Fatke run Mighty Wind Farms in Sister Bay. Two years ago, they started collecting food scraps from restaurants along the peninsula to bring back to their farm....
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has given an update on the crash that occurred on WIS 15 westbound in Outagamie County. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes on WIS 15 for traffic heading west are reopened to motorists. The crash was...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A large police presence is being seen near Washington Street and Walnut Street in the City of Green Bay. Local 5 News has a crew on scene and will update this when more information is made available. Until then, it is best to avoid...
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Sheboygan County District Attorney Joel Urmanski says he will prosecute abortion providers if there’s an alleged violation against Wisconsin’s 1849 abortion ban. It comes as dozens of prosecutors across the country are pledging to not press charges in wake of Friday’s U.S....
SHIOCTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A local bar and banquet hall in Outagamie County is officially closed for business as of Tuesday. River Rail Bar & Banquet Hall in Shiocton wrote on Facebook its plans to shut down permanently, citing the owner’s retirement. A staple in the Shiocton community,...
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc Police Department has closed the investigation involving the dog that attacked another dog in Manitowoc on Sunday morning. According to the department, the incident has been ‘solved.’. No additional information has been released. Original Story: Dog attacks another dog while out for...
The Sturgeon Bay WalMart closed Thursday afternoon for a few hours due to a reported strange smell and haze in the building. At about 2 pm, store employees and customers were evacuated into the parking lot. The Sturgeon Bay Fire Department and Police Department were dispatched and were on the scene initially for about an hour. Assistant Fire Chief Kalin Montevideo says crews went in and noticed quickly that the situation remedied itself. No injuries were reported and the cause is still being investigated. No other details are available at this time and WalMart reopened at about 4:30 pm Thursday. Door County Daily News will update this story as more information becomes available.
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – On June 21, Steven Avery was moved from a maximum-security penitentiary to a medium-security state prison. Avery, 59, is serving a life sentence for the 2005 murder of Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County. According to the Department of Corrections, records show that Avery was...
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, June 30, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for storms that could produce gusty winds, hail, heavy downpours, and lightning. Appleton Boy Scouts played major role in derailment rescues. Reactions from moms and scout leaders on news of Appleton teens breaking windows and rendering first aid after being in a train crash.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Two girls were found safe after being reported missing in Green Bay Tuesday morning. The children, ages three and five, went missing from the 400 block of S Jackson Street. Officers searched neighborhoods on foot and used drones. The children were found unharmed. No other...
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Three people have been charged in connection with an April 30 murder on the city’s west side -- apparently drug-related -- and only one of the three suspects are in custody. One man was shot and killed during an incident near Western and Perkins avenues....
GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Three of the four Republican primary candidates for Wisconsin governor took part in a debate in Green Bay Monday night. The only candidate not attending: Trump-endorsed construction magnate Tim Michels. His absence did not go unnoticed. Michels chose to attend a campaign rally in...
Comments / 0