When Linda and Gary Hansen downsized in 2014, they made out pretty well. They sold their 3,300-square-foot St. Louis home for $325,000; trading down for a 1,900-square-foot house in Largo, Florida — and banking about $40,000 in the process. They paid in cash, so there was no new mortgage payment to worry about, and got to achieve their dream of retiring by the beach. (Their house is a mere two miles from the coast).

LARGO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO