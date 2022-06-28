ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Shirley J. Mackley

By Adams County News Sources
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 4 days ago

Shirley J. Mackley, 86, Gettysburg, PA passed peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Paramount Nursing Home. Services will be private....

Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Elaine Spencer

Elaine Spencer, age 73, Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at her residence. She was born November 13, …. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joseph E. Harman

Joseph E. Harman, 88, of Aspers, PA went to be with the Lord, Thursday morning, June 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born February 15, 1934 he was the son of the late Walter H. and Ann Mary (Albert) Harman. He was the husband of Judy A. (Divel) Harman of Aspers, PA to whom he was married to for 33 years.
ASPERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Roberta ‘Cookie’ Sentz

ROBERTA (COOKIE) SWISHER HENNINGER SENTZ. Roberta Carol Cookie Sentz of Hanover, 75, passed away on June 11, 2022 at home after a long illness. She was born in Gettysburg on January 31, 1947, the only child of the late Robert B. and Leila V. (Carver) Swisher. She was predeceased by Thomas P. (Tom) Henninger, who passed in 2011.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Eugene S. ‘Jim’ Pruitt

Eugene S. Jim Pruitt, 87, of Gettysburg, PA passed on peacefully on June 28, 2022. Born August 18, 1934 in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late William E. and Dorothy (Finnegan) Pruitt. He was a husband of Geraldine Gerri (Leone) Pruitt of Gettysburg to whom he was married to for 55 years.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Donna J. Cole

Donna J. (DeVivo) Cole, 83, of Gettysburg, bravely succumbed to cancer and entered into Gods eternal care on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Born on Nov. 4, 1938 in Yatesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mario DeVivo and the late...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Hrisostomos ‘Chris’ Pililis

Hrisostomos A. Chris Pililis, 52, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 after a courageous four year battle with prostate cancer. He was born May 16, 1970 in Chambersburg, PA the beloved son of Athanasios Tom Pililis and Linda Crider Pililis of Gettysburg, PA. Chris...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Drusilla G. ‘Dru’ McIntosh

Drusilla G. Dru McIntosh, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed into Gods hands at The Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born July 27, 1935 in Clebit, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Fred & Inez (Jenkins) Mathews. Dru is survived by two sisters, Betty Beckley-Riley of Bakersfield, CA and Linda Jordan of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friends and housemates for almost 40 years, Carol Mattingly and Sally Gateley of Fairfield, PA. They were known as the Golden Girls. Dru will be sorely missed. Dru had an exciting and fun filled life, an outstanding athlete in her younger years, participating on various basketball, softball and bowling teams. Later years, playing bingo, going to the casino and watching her Baltimore Orioles baseball team were tops on her list of activities. After a stint in the U. S. Navy when she was young, she pursued a varied and successful career and eventually retired from Booze, Allen and Hamilton in Bethesda, MD. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev. Dale Williams, officiating. Donations in Drus memory can be made to your favorite charity. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Shelvie Jean McKee

Shelvie Jean (Thomas) McKee, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving husban…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: James P. Wilt Sr.

James P. Wilt, Sr., 79, of Gettysburg, Pa., succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jim was born in Hanover on May 25, 1943, to father Leroy Joseph Wilt and mother Rozella Catherine (Barnhart) Wilt. After graduating from Delone Catholic High School in 1961, Jim started as an apprentice at Banges Electric in Hanover and worked hard to become a certified electrician. He later worked and retired from Klinefelter Electric in Biglerville. Jims strong work ethic made him one of the most qualified and respected electricians in the area.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Betty Jane Steinour

Betty Jane (Millhimes) Steinour, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 1, 1932 in Biglerville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ed & Mary (Saylar) Millhimes. Betty was married 70 years to the love of her life, Earl...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Elyse P. Hasty

Elyse P. Hasty, 96, Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 peacefully at home. She was born on July 10, 1925 in East Orange, NJ, the daughter of the late Henry Layton Preston and Antoinette Carchet Preston. Elyse was a 1948 graduate of Syracuse University School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse where she met her husband Franklyn, known as Bud, who at the time was a Captain in the USAF.
BLUE RIDGE SUMMIT, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Glenda J. Branthafer

Glenda J. Branthafer, age 74, of Orrstown, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Tues…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
ORRSTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Farmers Market celebrates South Mountain Partnership

The Adams County Farmers Market held its first South Mountain Partnership (SMP) Day today, sharing the work of the partnership and its many partners, including the Adams County Planning Commission, The Adams County Planting Partnership, and The Appalachian Trail Museum. The day brought hundreds of people together to learn about...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg National Military Park will close West Confederate Avenue during July 4 fireworks

Gettysburg National Military Park (NMP) will close West Confederate Avenue at the intersection of West Middle Street (Rt. 116 West) at 9:00 pm on July 4, 2022. This action is intended to provide for visitor safety and natural and cultural resource protection to the battlefield in this critical corridor during a fireworks display in the Gettysburg Recreational Park.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joseph R. Hydock

Joseph R. Hydock, 53, Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly vacationing in Ocean City, MD. He was born March 3, 1969 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late James J. and Rose Letinski Hydock, Sr. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was a 1987...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Adams County Literacy Council improves opportunities for local residents

Founded in 1987, the Adams County Literacy Council (ACLC) continues to promote essential adult education and employment skills for county residents. Noting the program serves about 170 people every year, ACLC Program Coordinator Alison Shuman said “taking ownership of one’s education is the first step of growth. The ACLC strives to make people more employable and reduce poverty.”
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

