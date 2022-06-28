ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

Obituary: Donna J. Cole

By Adams County News Sources
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 4 days ago

Donna J. (DeVivo) Cole, 83, of Gettysburg, bravely succumbed to cancer and entered into Gods eternal care on Saturday, June 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving husband and daughters. Born on Nov. 4, 1938 in Yatesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Mario DeVivo and the...

gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joseph E. Harman

Joseph E. Harman, 88, of Aspers, PA went to be with the Lord, Thursday morning, June 30, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born February 15, 1934 he was the son of the late Walter H. and Ann Mary (Albert) Harman. He was the husband of Judy A. (Divel) Harman of Aspers, PA to whom he was married to for 33 years.
ASPERS, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Roberta ‘Cookie’ Sentz

ROBERTA (COOKIE) SWISHER HENNINGER SENTZ. Roberta Carol Cookie Sentz of Hanover, 75, passed away on June 11, 2022 at home after a long illness. She was born in Gettysburg on January 31, 1947, the only child of the late Robert B. and Leila V. (Carver) Swisher. She was predeceased by Thomas P. (Tom) Henninger, who passed in 2011.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Hrisostomos ‘Chris’ Pililis

Hrisostomos A. Chris Pililis, 52, Gettysburg, PA passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 after a courageous four year battle with prostate cancer. He was born May 16, 1970 in Chambersburg, PA the beloved son of Athanasios Tom Pililis and Linda Crider Pililis of Gettysburg, PA. Chris...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Shirley J. Mackley

Shirley J. Mackley, 86, Gettysburg, PA passed peacefully on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Paramount Nursing Home. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Pkwy, #480, Columbia, MD 21044. Shirley was a survivor of breast cancer. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chambersburg, PA
City
Gettysburg, PA
City
Yatesboro, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
Gettysburg, PA
Obituaries
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Shelvie Jean McKee

Shelvie Jean (Thomas) McKee, age 80, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022 surrounded by her loving husban…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Melva Althea Cockle

Melva Althea (Miner) Cockle died peacefully in her home, surrounded by family, on June 19, 2022 at age 100. Melva was born in Carlisle, PA on September 1, 1921, to Ermel (Miller) and Paul Miner. Melva was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard L. Cockle, her parents, and her siblings; Pauline Brown, Betty Shetter, Thelma Doll, Doris Jones, James Miner and William Miner. Melva is survived by her two children, Lynda D. Cockle and Richard L. Cockle Jr., six grandchildren, Richard E. Yetsko, Travis J. Yetsko, April C. Yetsko, Adam C. Yetsko, Nigel L. Cockle and Jill W. Zimmerman, and 10 great grandchildren.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Drusilla G. ‘Dru’ McIntosh

Drusilla G. Dru McIntosh, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed into Gods hands at The Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born July 27, 1935 in Clebit, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Fred & Inez (Jenkins) Mathews. Dru is survived by two sisters, Betty Beckley-Riley of Bakersfield, CA and Linda Jordan of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friends and housemates for almost 40 years, Carol Mattingly and Sally Gateley of Fairfield, PA. They were known as the Golden Girls. Dru will be sorely missed. Dru had an exciting and fun filled life, an outstanding athlete in her younger years, participating on various basketball, softball and bowling teams. Later years, playing bingo, going to the casino and watching her Baltimore Orioles baseball team were tops on her list of activities. After a stint in the U. S. Navy when she was young, she pursued a varied and successful career and eventually retired from Booze, Allen and Hamilton in Bethesda, MD. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev. Dale Williams, officiating. Donations in Drus memory can be made to your favorite charity. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
FAIRFIELD, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Betty Jane Steinour

Betty Jane (Millhimes) Steinour, 89, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born November 1, 1932 in Biglerville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ed & Mary (Saylar) Millhimes. Betty was married 70 years to the love of her life, Earl...
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Curtis
Person
Lori Martin
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: James P. Wilt Sr.

James P. Wilt, Sr., 79, of Gettysburg, Pa., succumbed to cancer in the comfort of his home surrounded by his children and grandchildren on Thursday, June 16, 2022. Jim was born in Hanover on May 25, 1943, to father Leroy Joseph Wilt and mother Rozella Catherine (Barnhart) Wilt. After graduating from Delone Catholic High School in 1961, Jim started as an apprentice at Banges Electric in Hanover and worked hard to become a certified electrician. He later worked and retired from Klinefelter Electric in Biglerville. Jims strong work ethic made him one of the most qualified and respected electricians in the area.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Jeffrey A. Koenig

Remember Kid, There’s Heroes and There’s Legends. Heroes Get Remembered, but Legends Never Die. Follow Your Heart, Kid, and You’ll Never Go Wrong.. Jeffrey Allen Koenig was nothing short of a true legend to all who knew and loved him. He is no longer with us, but his legacy will forever live on at every ballfield he ever graced.
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: John A. Shea

John Allen Shea, age 74, of Shippensburg, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born Feb…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#St Francis Xavier#Retirement#The Villages Fl#Naples Fl
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Elyse P. Hasty

Elyse P. Hasty, 96, Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Saturday, May 21, 2022 peacefully at home. She was born on July 10, 1925 in East Orange, NJ, the daughter of the late Henry Layton Preston and Antoinette Carchet Preston. Elyse was a 1948 graduate of Syracuse University School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse where she met her husband Franklyn, known as Bud, who at the time was a Captain in the USAF.
BLUE RIDGE SUMMIT, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Glenda J. Branthafer

Glenda J. Branthafer, age 74, of Orrstown, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born Tues…. For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Constructive comments only please. If you need to vent, please do it elsewhere.
ORRSTOWN, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Helen L. Laughman

Helen M. Laughman, 92 of Gettysburg, PA passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at Transitions Healthcare in Gettysburg after a long illness. Born January 5, 1930 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late Levi & Annie (Reynolds) Cook. Helen was predeceased by her husband, Wilbur Reds Laughman, her son, Larry Laughman and granddaughter, Kelly Kump. She is survived by a daughter, Sandy Catchings, three grandchildren, Brian Kump, Spencer Laughman and Madison Laughman, seven great grandchildren, Olivia Fissel, Dalyce Kump, Danika Kump, Haylie Kump, Callahan Laughman, Levi Laughman and Phylin Laughman. Following cremation the family is planning a Celebration of Life for Helen at a future date. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
GETTYSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Hospital Thrift Shop will close

The Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop on Gettysburg Square will close in its current location as of August 31. Future plans are still up in the air. “WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital and the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary have made the difficult decision to end the lease of the Gettysburg Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop located at 10 Lincoln Square in Gettysburg, effective Aug. 31, 2022,” said Wellspan Communications Director Jason McSherry. “Hospital and auxiliary leaders are currently discussing future options for the thrift store and we will share more details as they are finalized,”
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Joseph R. Hydock

Joseph R. Hydock, 53, Gettysburg, PA passed away suddenly vacationing in Ocean City, MD. He was born March 3, 1969 in Gettysburg, PA the son of the late James J. and Rose Letinski Hydock, Sr. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was a 1987...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Majestic Theater Announces 2022-2023 Celebrity Season

The Gettysburg Majestic theater has announced its 2022-2023 Celebrity Season, which will kick off in August. The season lineup includes legendary performances by world-renowned musicians, awe-inspiring dance shows, a magician, live theater, and the first-ever film festival dedicated to the films of Ken Burns. Tickets are now on sale to...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Obituary: Linda G. Starry

Linda G. Starry, 81, of Gettysburg, PA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at The Gardens of Gettysburg. She was born July 25, 1940 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Lester G. and Gladys Peters Starry. Linda attended Gettysburg High School and graduated from high school...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy