Brilliant shards of crimson and gold pierced the eastern sky as dawn broke over Cambrai on November 20, 1917. The French city was a vital supply point for the German army positioned 25 miles from the Belgian border. On the dewy grass of a nearby hillside, Private Percy Clare of the Seventh Battalion, East Surrey Regiment, was lying on his belly next to his commanding officer, awaiting the signal to advance. In the distance, he could hear the faint staccato of the machine guns, and the whistle of the shells as they sailed through the air.

