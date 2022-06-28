Obituary: Hrisostomos ‘Chris’ Pililis

Drusilla G. Dru McIntosh, 86 of Fairfield, PA passed into Gods hands at The Gettysburg Hospital on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 after a long illness. Born July 27, 1935 in Clebit, Oklahoma, she was the daughter of the late Fred & Inez (Jenkins) Mathews. Dru is survived by two sisters, Betty Beckley-Riley of Bakersfield, CA and Linda Jordan of Phoenix, AZ and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friends and housemates for almost 40 years, Carol Mattingly and Sally Gateley of Fairfield, PA. They were known as the Golden Girls. Dru will be sorely missed. Dru had an exciting and fun filled life, an outstanding athlete in her younger years, participating on various basketball, softball and bowling teams. Later years, playing bingo, going to the casino and watching her Baltimore Orioles baseball team were tops on her list of activities. After a stint in the U. S. Navy when she was young, she pursued a varied and successful career and eventually retired from Booze, Allen and Hamilton in Bethesda, MD. A graveside service and interment will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Fairfield Union Cemetery with Rev. Dale Williams, officiating. Donations in Drus memory can be made to your favorite charity. Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.

FAIRFIELD, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO