(Spirit Lake)--No injuries were reported in a house fire early Thursday evening in Spirit Lake. Shortly before 6 pm, the Spirit Lake Fire Department was called to the report of house fire at 404 8th Street. Upon arrival crews found a house with heavy fire on the lake side. The residents were outside when crews arrived. Crews made a quick knockdown of the fire and worked to extinguish the fire in the attic and a lakeside room. There was heavy fire damage to a room and attic and smoke damage throughout the structure.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO