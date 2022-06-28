ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Report: 46 People Found Dead Inside Tractor-Trailer In Texas

By J. Bachelor
 4 days ago

Source: Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty

Tragedy that hits close to home.

According to reports, forty-six people were found dead and more than a dozen others were hospitalized after being found in a tractor-trailer rig Monday evening on a backroad in San Antonio. A passerby called 911 after hearing cries for help coming from inside the trailer, which had been left abandoned.

The finding may prove to be the deadliest tragedy among thousands who have died attempting to enter the United States from Mexico over the past several decades.

IN THIS ARTICLE
