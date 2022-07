LEE — Evan Collins has joined Lee Bank as a mortgage originator and will be working out of the Pittsfield branch. Colins was previously employed as a sales associate at Piretti Real Estate and Stone House Properties. He has been involved in real estate sales in Berkshire County for seven years and said he is looking forward to exploring a different side of the local real estate market in his new position.

LEE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO