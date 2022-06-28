ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldsboro, NC

13-year-old faces attempted murder charges in Goldsboro drive-by shooting of 3-year-old boy

 4 days ago
Goldsboro, N.C. — A 13-year-old has been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting of a 3-year-old boy from earlier this month in Goldsboro. On June 16, Legend Armstrong was shot in the stomach as a passenger in the car as the vehicle he was in traveled down South Hugh Street,...

