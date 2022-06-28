ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

The Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) calculator-a consensus-based decision tool for initiating antitubercular therapy in ocular tuberculosis

By Rupesh Agrawal
Nature.com
 2 days ago

To introduce the Collaborative Ocular Tuberculosis Study (COTS) Calculator, an online clinical scoring system for initiating antitubercular therapy (ATT) in patients with ocular tuberculosis (TB). Method. The COTS Calculator was derived from COTS Consensus (COTS CON) data, which has previously published consensus guidelines. Using a two-step Delphi method, 81...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Subretinal drusenoid deposits as a biomarker of age-related macular degeneration progression via reduction of the choroidal vascularity index

This study aimed to analyse the role of the choroid in early age-related macular degeneration (AMD) by analysing choroidal vascularity index (CVI) in pure cohorts of patients with subretinal drusenoid deposits (SDD) or conventional drusen (CD). Subjects/Methods. This was an observational cross-sectional study. Comprehensive ophthalmologic examination and multimodal imaging including...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Saliva changes in composition associated to COVID-19: a preliminary study

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV 2), is usually associated with a wide variety of clinical presentations from asymptomatic to severe cases. The use of saliva as a diagnostic and monitoring fluid has gained importance since it can be used to investigate the immune response and to direct quantification of antibodies against COVID-19. Additionally, the use of proteomics in saliva has allowedÂ to increaseÂ our understanding of the underlying pathophysiology of diseases, bringing newÂ perspectives on diagnostics, monitoring, and treatment. In this work, we compared the salivary proteome of 10 patients with COVID-19, (five patients with mild and five patients with severe COVID-19) and ten control healthy patients. Through the application of proteomics, we have identified 30 proteins whose abundance levels differed between the COVID-19 groups and the control group. Two of these proteins (TGM3 and carbonic anhydrase-CA6) were validated by the measurement of gGT and TEA respectively, in 98 additional saliva samples separated into two groups: (1) COVID-19 group, integrated by 66 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 (2) control group, composed of 32 healthy individuals who did not show any sign of disease for at least four weeks and were negative for COVID-19 in RT-PCR. In the proteomic study there were observed upregulations in CAZA1, ACTN4, and ANXA4, which are proteins related to the protective response against the virus disturbance, and the upregulation of TGM3, that is correlated to the oxidative damage in pulmonary tissue. We also showed the downregulation in cystatins and CA6 that can be involved in the sensory response to stimulus and possibly related to the presence of anosmia and dysgeusia during the COVID-19. Additionally, the presence of FGB in patients with severe COVID-19 but not in mild COVID-19 patients could indicate a higher viral aggregation and activation in these cases. In conclusion, the salivary proteome in patients with COVID-19 showed changes in proteins related to the protective response to viral infection, and the altered sensory taste perception that occur during the disease. Moreover, gGT and TEA could be potential biomarkers of respiratory complications that can occurs during COVID 19 although further larger studies should be made to corroborate this.
SCIENCE
Benzinga

Psychedelic Research is Setting University of Health Sciences Students Apart Giving Them Real World Advantages

This Fall, the field of psychedelic research will take a giant step forward at the University of Health Sciences Antigua (UHSA) in Piccadilly, Antigua. For years, as the opioid crisis has raged in America, we have been teaching our students how to ease suffering and mental health issues with the use of psychedelic drugs like psilocybin, a substance more popularly known as the hallucinogenic component within “magic mushrooms.”
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modeling the impact of COVID-19 on future tuberculosis burden

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has greatly disrupted our everyday life, forcing the adoption of non-pharmaceutical interventions in many countries and putting public health services and healthcare systems worldwide under stress. These circumstances are leading to unintended effects such as the increase in the burden of other diseases. Methods. Here, using...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Molecular insights into intra-complex signal transmission during stressosome activation

The stressosome is a pseudo-icosahedral megadalton bacterial stress-sensing protein complex consisting of several copies of two STAS-domain proteins, RsbR and RsbS, and the kinase RsbT. Upon perception of environmental stress multiple copies of RsbT are released from the surface of the stressosome. Free RsbT activates downstream proteins to elicit a global cellular response, such as the activation of the general stress response in Gram-positive bacteria. The molecular events triggering RsbT release from the stressosome surface remain poorly understood. Here we present the map of Listeria innocua RsbR1/RsbS complex at resolutions of 3.45"‰Ã… for the STAS domain core in icosahedral symmetry and of 3.87"‰Ã… for the STAS domain and N-terminal sensors in D2 symmetry, respectively. The structure reveals a conformational change in the STAS domain linked to phosphorylation in RsbR. Docking studies indicate that allosteric RsbT binding to the conformationally flexible N-terminal sensor domain of RsbR affects the affinity of RsbS towards RsbT. Our results bring to focus the molecular events within the stressosome complex and further our understanding of this ubiquitous signaling hub.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Î³Î´ T cells share the spotlight in cancer

The phenotypes of Î³Î´ T cells infiltrating human tumors and their role in anti-tumor immunity remain poorly understood. A new study demonstrates that VÎ´1 lymphocytes with cytolytic potential and features of tissue-resident-memory differentiation are predictive of survival in patients with non"“small-cell lung cancer.
CANCER
International Business Times

Scientists Discover 'Gigantic' Bacteria Visible Without Microscope

Bacteria are so small that we have to use a microscope in order to see them, but a newly discovered bacteria is so big it's visible to the naked eye. The new bacteria was discovered by marine biology professor Olivier Gros of Université des Antilles, while he was looking for sulfur-oxidizing symbionts in mangrove sediments in Guadeloupe in 2009, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory noted in a news release.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Yes, the number of Covid cases in the UK is rising – but that is no cause for alarm

Four months ago, the UK took the decision to end all remaining legal Covid-19 restrictions, becoming the first major country in the world to do so. While some said it was too soon and that it would lead to a surge in cases, hospitalisations and deaths, this has thankfully not been the case. Instead, we have replaced the protection from lockdowns with the protection from science in the power of vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Acute uveitic phase of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada disease: optic nerve head swelling, ocular blood flow and retinal oxygen metabolism

To investigate the association of optic nerve head (ONH) swelling in the acute uveitic phase of Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada (VKH) disease with blood flow velocity in the choroid and ONH and oxygen saturation and diameter of retinal vessels. Methods. In this prospective study, 25 patients (50 eyes) were studied. Thirteen patients (26...
SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Tiny robots that swim through the body treating diseases created by scientists

STANFORD, Calif. — A Transformer-style robot that can travel through the human body to cure diseases may be the future of medicine. A team of scientists from Stanford have created this tiny shape-shifting machine, inspired by the Japanese paper-folding art of origami. The fingertip-sized robot is controlled by magnets...
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Norovirus from the mouths of babes

The discovery that gut viruses can be transmitted from mouse pups to their mothers in saliva during breastfeeding reveals previously unrecognized sites of viral replication and means of viral transmission. Elizabeth A. Kennedy 0 &. Elizabeth A. Kennedy. Elizabeth A. Kennedy is in the Division of Infectious Diseases, Department of...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Epidemiologically-based strategies for the detection of emerging plant pathogens

Emerging pests and pathogens of plants are a major threat to natural and managed ecosystems worldwide. Whilst it is well accepted that surveillance activities are key to both the early detection of new incursions and the ability to identify pest-free areas, the performance of these activities must be evaluated to ensure they are fit for purpose. This requires consideration of the number of potential hosts inspected or tested as well as the epidemiology of the pathogen and the detection method used. In the case of plant pathogens, one particular concern is whether the visual inspection of plant hosts for signs of disease is able to detect the presence of these pathogens at low prevalences, given that it takes time for these symptoms to develop. One such pathogen is the ST53 strain of the vector-borne bacterial pathogen Xylella fastidiosa in olive hosts, which was first identified in southern Italy in 2013. Additionally, X. fastidiosa ST53 in olive has a rapid rate of spread, which could also have important implications for surveillance. In the current study, we evaluate how well visual surveillance would be expected to perform for this pathogen and investigate whether molecular testing of either tree hosts or insect vectors offer feasible alternatives. Our results identify the main constraints to each of these strategies and can be used to inform and improve both current and future surveillance activities.
GARDENING
Nature.com

Author Correction: The SARS-CoV-2 spike protein is vulnerable to moderate electric fields

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25478-7, published online 13 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained two instances of an error in the methods section, which incorrectly read '"¦using the CHARMM software (v. 43a1)'. The correct version states '(v. 45b1)' in place of '(v. 43a1)'. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: AKT3-mediated IWS1 phosphorylation promotes the proliferation of EGFR-mutant lung adenocarcinomas through cell cycle-regulated U2AF2 RNA splicing

Retraction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24795-1, published online 30 July 2021. The authors are retracting this Article as irregularities were found in the data that indicate the splicing of the U2AF2 exon 2 does not occur as reported in the Article. The irregularities call into question the conclusions and undermine their confidence in the integrity of the study. The authors therefore wish to retract the article.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Engineering bioactive nanoparticles to rejuvenate vascular progenitor cells

Fetal exposure to gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) predisposes children to future health complications including type-2 diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. A key mechanism by which these complications occur is through stress-induced dysfunction of endothelial progenitor cells (EPCs), including endothelial colony-forming cells (ECFCs). Although several approaches have been previously explored to restore endothelial function, their widespread adoption remains tampered by systemic side effects of adjuvant drugs and unintended immune response of gene therapies. Here, we report a strategy to rejuvenate circulating vascular progenitor cells by conjugation of drug-loaded liposomal nanoparticles directly to the surface of GDM-exposed ECFCs (GDM-ECFCs). Bioactive nanoparticles can be robustly conjugated to the surface of ECFCs without altering cell viability and key progenitor phenotypes. Moreover, controlled delivery of therapeutic drugs to GDM-ECFCs is able to normalize transgelin (TAGLN) expression and improve cell migration, which is a critical key step in establishing functional vascular networks. More importantly, sustained pseudo-autocrine stimulation with bioactive nanoparticles is able to improve in vitro and in vivo vasculogenesis of GDM-ECFCs. Collectively, these findings highlight a simple, yet promising strategy to rejuvenate GDM-ECFCs and improve their therapeutic potential. Promising results from this study warrant future investigations on the prospect of the proposed strategy to improve dysfunctional vascular progenitor cells in the context of other chronic diseases, which has broad implications for addressing various cardiovascular complications, as well as advancing tissue repair and regenerative medicine.
SCIENCE

