Most years there’s a dearth of interesting theater offerings in the middle of the summer. Not this July, however. Pittsburgh’s beloved vagabond theater company, Quantum Theatre, is producing Anton Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard at the OneValley development near Hazelwood Green. Pittsburgh CLO this month this month has the return of Kinky Boots, as well as Godspell and A Chorus Line.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO