Madison, WI

Badger stars Davis, Rettke named Wisconsin Athletes of the Year

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. — The honors keep piling up for Badger stars Johnny Davis and Dana Rettke. The pair were named the 2021-22 Wisconsin Athletes of the Year, UW Athletics announced Monday. This is Davis’ first time earning the honor and Rettke’s second. Davis capped off an...

www.wglr.com

wglr.com

WBCA All-Star Games In Wisconsin Dells-Girls Results Wednesday

The 45th annual Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Games were held on Wednesday at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The South All-Stars won four of the five games. Of local interest, in Division 4, the South beat the North, 63-54. Mineral Point’s Mallory Lindsay reached double figures with 14 points and made four 3-pointers. Lindsay is heading to UW-Oshkosh. The North was led by Marathon’s Allison Wokatsch, a UW-Platteville recruit, with 11 points.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
wglr.com

System to prevent rape kit backlog in Wisconsin goes live Friday

MADISON, Wis. — A new system designed to prevent any future backlog of rape test kits in Madison that was stalled for years before being signed into law in December goes live on Friday. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and a sexual assault nurse...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

In the 608: Concerts on the Square returns Wednesday night

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is overjoyed to perform together again this summer in Madison. Concerts on the Square is excited to welcome a range of guest artists, including both returning favorites and new talent. Six concerts will be performed on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m from...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

New respite, reflection room to open at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital

MADISON, Wis. — UnityPoint Health – Meriter Hospital showed off its new respite and reflection room Wednesday ahead of its opening later this week. The space was created to serve multiple uses and provide a non-denominational space for religious and non-religious uses. It is set to open Friday following a renovation of the former chapel.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Madison looking to hire crossing guards ahead of new school year

Crossing guards are generally needed for 10 to 15 hours every week during the school year, depending on where they are assigned. The city says qualified candidates will have a positive presence for kids getting to school and have a desire to help the community. “This is meaningful work and...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Final animal that escaped following Ochsner Park Zoo break-in recaptured safely

BARABOO, Wis. — The final animal that escaped the Ochsner Park Zoo in Baraboo earlier this month after an Indiana man allegedly broke into the facility has been recovered. In a Facebook post Tuesday night, Baraboo’s parks department said a zoo intern and police were able to capture Linda the great horned owl safely in a garden on 9th Street near the zoo. Linda will undergo a full vet exam following the ordeal.
BARABOO, WI
wglr.com

2 injured, suspects sought in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Two people were hospitalized following a shooting on Madison’s north side Wednesday evening. Officers responded to the scene in the 2900 block of Dryden Drive around 5:20 p.m., police said. Two suspected shooters left the scene before officers arrived and remain at large. Police did...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

More Broadband Expansion Coming To Southwest Wisconsin

Cuba City Telephone Company and Belmont Telephone Company have received a state grant of nearly $8 million to expand broadband services in Grant and Lafayette counties. The funding for Cuba City Telephone Company is part of nearly $125 million recently awarded to 71 projects across the state by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. The $7,955,000 grant was awarded to LICT Corp., the parent company for the two telephone companies, but will be administered by the Cuba City entity. The company will provide an additional $7,955,000 in matching funds. The project will bring fiber to 117 businesses and over 1,600 residences in Grant and Lafayette counties. About 925 of those structures are located in the villages of Hazel Green and Benton, with about 800 in rural areas such as Fairplay, Prairie Corners and Sinsinawa. Other area companies receiving state grants are MH Telecom, which will bring fiber to 25 business and 427 residential locations in Iowa County, and Richland-Grant Telephone Cooperative, which will reach 25 business and 695 residential locations in Crawford County.
CUBA CITY, WI
wglr.com

2 killed, 2 injured in crash involving motorcycle near Portage, State Patrol says

According to the state patrol, a semi-truck driver was preparing to turn left from Highway 33 into a private driveway with a 2018 Harley Davidson motorcycle and a 2017 Ford F-150 pickup truck stopped behind it when a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck failed to stop and hit the motorcycle, pushing it into the first pickup. Both motorcyclists were thrown from the vehicle and later died.
PORTAGE, WI
wglr.com

Road work to impact North Broom, West Dayton streets next week

MADISON, Wis. — Downtown Madison drivers will need to be mindful of road closures over the next few weeks. Construction at the intersection of North Broom and West Dayton streets begins next Tuesday. The 400 block of West Dayton Street will be closed at the intersection and North Broom Street will be reduced to one lane of traffic during work.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

Shed, camper total loss after fire in Baraboo, officials say

Everything inside the shed is also considered a total loss, the department said in a Facebook post, but nobody was hurt in the fire. In addition to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters got help from the Baraboo Police Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service, and fire departments from Delton, North Freedom and Sauk City.
BARABOO, WI
wglr.com

Orfordville holds recall election for village president who already resigned

“The easiest way to put it is, the train has left the station so they have to run the election,” Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson said. Burtness was the only person on the ballot, and there were no registered write-ins. He only needed one vote to win — a vote that he could cast for himself. Still, state law mandated that Tollefson and her staff treat Tuesday like any other election.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
