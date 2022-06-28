GHISLAINE MAXWELL SENTENCING RECAP: Socialite, 60, is handed 20 years in jail but will appeal as victims celebrate 'very happy' result

Ghislaine Maxwell has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for her role in recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell's victims blasted her 'very hollow apology' and said she's not taking responsibility for helping pedophile Jeffrey Epstein after she was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday.

Annie Farmer, 43, said that the case showed it was 'never too late for accountability' and the sentencing was a 'big victory' for victims of sexual abuse.

Farmer, however, took issue with Maxwell's statement following the sentencing, where the British socialite described herself as a fellow 'victim' of Epstein and his sex trafficking ring of young girls that she helped contribute to.

Fellow victims Elizabeth Stein and Sarah Ransome also called out friends of Epstein who enabled the billionaire to abuse as many people as he did.

The two shared harrowing stories about the years of abuse they suffered at the hands of Epstein and Maxwell, and the trauma that still haunts them.

Ghislaine Maxwell could spend her 20-year sentence at the Connecticut federal prison that inspired 'Orange Is The New Black' and housed the 'Real Housewives' star Teresa Giudice.

Judge Alison Nathan recommended that Maxwell be sent to the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, a low-security facility about 55 miles from New York City.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls, in what a judge called a 'horrific scheme' that inflicted 'incalculable' harm on victims.

The prison has held previous inmates including singer Lauryn Hill, reality TV star Teresa Giudice, and Piper Kerman, author of Orange is the New Black. It is believed Kerman partly based Litchfield Prison in Orange Is the New Black on Danbury.

There is no parole for federal prison, so Maxwell is likely to serve the entire 20-year sentence, but could potentially be released a few years early for good behavior.

After spending nearly two years at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, prison experts have said that a stay at Danbury will make her feel like she is in 'Disneyland.'

WATCH: Ghislaine Maxwell's attorney says she didn't get a fair trial

Ghislaine Maxwell showed no emotion during sentencing

The 60-year-old looked straight ahead and showed no emotion as Judge Nathan passed sentence in front of a packed public gallery.

Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison for luring young girls to massage rooms for disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein to molest.

Her accusers came face to face with her on Tuesday as several women read victim impact statements to the court – describing her as a 'manipulative, cruel and merciless person.'

Ghislaine Maxwell will appeal 20-year sentence because she's been 'vilified'

'Our client Ghislaine Maxwell has been vilified, pilloried and left little room for her to be treated fairly,' Ghislaine Maxwell defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim said.

Because even before she stropped forward into this courthouse, she was being tried and convicted in the court of public opinion.

Ghislaine will appeal this case and we're confident she will prevail on appeal.'

Maxwell's brother, Kevin, briefly spoke following the sentencing and said they would be 'solidly' behind her during her appeal.

Annie Farmer slams Ghislaine Maxwell's 'very hollow' apology

Victim Annie Farmer slammed Ghislaine Maxwell's 'very hollow' apology after the socialite was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

'It felt very powerful to finally have a chance to speak and have my voice on the record and say how her crimes impacted people and myself,' Farmer said.

Her statement felt like a very hollow apology to me. she did not take responsibility for her crimes that she committed, and it felt like once more than she was trying to do something that benefitted her and not at all about the harm that she caused.'

Victims and legal teams for both sides spoke outside Manhattan federal court on Tuesday after Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Manhattan US Attorney says Ghislaine Maxwell sentence sends strong message

'Today's sentence holds Ghislaine Maxwell accountable for perpetrating heinous crimes against children,' Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

'This sentence sends a strong message that no one is above the law and it is never too late for justice.'

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, is sentenced to 20 years in prison.

She is also fined $750,000.

The prison term could be a life sentence for Maxwell, but is less than the 30 to 55 years sought by prosecutors.

Judge Alison Nathan handed down the sentence after slamming the 'heinous and predatory' behavior that saw her prey on girls aged just 14 with Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Nathan: The conduct 'demands a substantial sentence'

'The damage done to these young girls was incalculable,' Nathan says.

'The conduct 'demands a substantial sentence'

'A substantial sentence will send an unmistakable message that those who engage in the sexual abuse and trafficking of underage victims will be held accountable by the law.'

'The rule of law demands, and this court agrees, that whether you are rich or powerful or entirely unknown, nobody is above the law.'

Judge Nathan to impose sentence in Ghislaine Maxwell trial

'Miss Maxwell directly and repeatedly and over the course of many years participated in a horrific scheme to entice, transport and traffic underage girls, some as young as 14.'

'Miss Maxwell is not being punished in place of Epstein nor as a proxy for Epstein,' Judge Nathan says.

'Miss Maxwell is being punished for her role.'

The judge calls Maxwell's behavior 'heinous and predatory'

Judge Nathan cities victim, 'Jane,' who was befriended by Maxwell when she was 14.

'She normalized the sexual abuse.'

The judge points to one victim, Carolyn, who confided in Maxwell that her mother was an alcoholic and she was raped by her grandfather.

'The defendant was aware of this knowledge and used it to subject Carolyn to a continuing cycle of sexual abuse.'

Ghislaine Maxwell claims Jeffrey Epstein 'fooled all of those in his orbit'

Ghislaine Maxwell said Epstein 'fooled all of those in his orbit.'

'His impact upon all those who were close to him has been devastating.'

'Victims considered him as a godfather, a mentor, a benefactor, a friend, a lover. It is absolutely unfathomable today to think that was how he was viewed contemporaneously. His impact on all those close to him has been devastating'

'I'm sorry for the pain that you have experienced.'

'I hope this brings the women who have suffered some measure of peace and faintly to help you put those experiences of so many years ago in a place that allows you to look forward and not back.'

'It is my sincerest wish to all those in this courtroom and all those outside this courtroom that today brings a terrible chapter to an end.'

'May this day help you travel through darkness into the light.'

Ghislaine Maxwell is now speaking

'Your honor, it is hard for me to address the court after listening to the pain and anguish expressed today,' she says.

'The terrible impact on the lives of so many women is difficult to hear and even more difficult to absorb in its scale and it extent. I want to acknowledge their suffering. I empathize deeply with all of the victims in this case.'

'I acknowledge with that I have been a victim of helping Jeffrey Epstein commit these crimes.'

She added that Epstein 'fooled all of those in his orbit'

'His impact upon all those who were close to him has been devastating.'

Defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim: Maxwell 'poses no danger to society or recidivism'

Defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim speaks to the victims, praising them for 'the courage you have exhibited.'

'We recognize that any sentence in this case is going to be significant and is going to be immensely punishing.'

'Jeffrey Epstein would have faced the same sentence and he is clearly far more culpable than Ghislaine Maxwell.'

He said Maxwell 'has lived the entirely of her life under giant clouds that have cast a very dark shadow,' Sternheim says.

'The court needs to consider there is an extensive period that has elapsed since the end of the proposed conduct,' Sternheim said. 'She poses no danger to society or recidivism.'

The victims have finished speaking.

Many of the victim impact statements were submitted prior to the sentencing hearing.

Victim Elizabeth 'Liz' Stein: 'Epstein and Maxwell terrified me'

Elizabeth 'Liz' Stein told the court that the things that happened to her at the hands of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were 'so traumatizing that to this day I am unable to speak about them.'

'I don't even have the vocabulary to describe them. In the most literal sense of the word Epstein and Maxwell terrified me.'

18:50

Ransome to Ghislaine: 'You broke me in unfathomable ways, but you did not break my spirit'

Ransome fought back tears as she spoke at Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing Tuesday.

'To Ghislaine I say, 'You broke me in unfathomable ways. But you did not break my spirit, nor did you dampen my internal flame that now burns brighter than ever before.'

She recalled Maxwell calling her a 'piglet,' claiming she was overweight.

'I frequently experience a flashback and wake up in a cold sweat from reliving the experience'

'I have never married and I do not have children -- something I always wished for when I was a little girl.'

'I shy away from meeting new people and have difficulty meeting new friends because I fear they will be associated with Epstein and Maxwell'

'I have attempted suicide twice since the abuse,' Ransome says, fighting back tears.

How can this five-star general of this enormous sex-trafficking conspiracy...continue to maintain her innocence?' Ransome asks.

'She believes herself to be beyond reproach and above the law.'

'To Ghislaine I say, 'You broke me in unfathomable ways. But you did not break my spirit, nor did you dampen my internal flame that now burns brighter than ever before.'

'She will never, ever hurt another young woman or child again in this lifetime, and with that I am sure,' Ransome vows.

Victim Sarah Ransome: 'You can check into the Epstein dungeon of sexual hell but you can never leave'

Sarah Ransome is now speaking in court.

'Like the Hotel California, you can check into the Epstein dungeon of sexual hell but you can never leave,' Ransome says.

'I became nothing more than a sex toy,' she said in reference to being a victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

She was so distraught by the abuse that she tried to kill herself by jumping off a cliff into 'shark-infested waters' at Epstein's private island just to escape.

18:38

Virginia Giuffre vows to make sure Ghislaine Maxwell 'never hurts anyone else again'

Virginia Giuffre is not in court today, but her statement is being read by her lawyer Sigrid McCawley.

'Ghislaine, 22 years ago, in the summer of 2000, you spotted me at the Mar-a-Lago Hotel in Florida, and you made a choice,' McCawley reads from Giuffre's statement.

'You chose to follow me and procure me for Jeffrey Epstein. Just hours later, you and he abused me together for the first time. Together, you damaged me physically, mentally, sexually and emotionally. Together, you did unthinkable things that still have a corrosive impact on me to this day.'

'When you did that, Ghislaine, you changed the course of our lives forever,' Giuffre wrote.

'You joked that you were like a new mother to us. As a woman, I think you understood the damage you were causing -- the price you were making us victims pay.

'You could have put an end to the rapes, the molestations, the sickening manipulations that you arranged, witnessed and even took part in. You could've called the authorities and reported that you were a part of something awful.'

'There is not a day that goes by that I don't ask, 'Why?' Why, Ghislaine, did you enjoy hurting us so much?' Giuffre says in the statement.

'I worry every single day and night that you will get away with it and evade being punished. I will worry about that until you are brought to justice. And what should that justice look like? Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims.'

'My promise to you is as follows: As long as you and perpetrators like you continue to prey upon the vulnerable, I will not stop standing up and speaking out. Together, with so many others you abused, we will do all we can to keep predators from stealing the innocence of children. I will never give up. I will never go away. If you ever get out of prison, I will be here, watching you, making sure you never hurt anyone else again.'

Victim 'Kate' says women 'must take a stand of zero tolerance' and 'stop those who use their power to groom and traffic the vulnerable'

'Kate' says that women 'must take a stand of zero tolerance to those who use their power to groom and traffic the vulnerable.'

'Every single child must have their innocence defended,' Kate says. 'No person should be shielded from the consequences of their actions.'

Maxwell's lack of remorse and her blatant refusal to take responsibility is her final insult. She is not sorry and she will do it again.

'Today is not a happy day. I take no pleasure in being part of a world where this is necessary. I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with these brave women and to do what is necessary to stop Ghislaine.'

Annie Farmer asks judge to take into account the ongoing suffering of the victims

Farmer asks the judge to take into account the ongoing suffering of the victims when decided on a sentence for Ghislaine Maxwell.

'Judge Nathan, I hope when you consider the appropriate prison sentence for the role Maxwell played in this sex-trafficking operation, you take into account the ongoing suffering of the many women she abused and exploited as we will continue to live with the memories of the ways she harmed us,' Farmer says.

'I hope you weigh the systemic effects of the crimes she perpetrated -- the ways that our family members, romantic partners and friends have been hurt through our suffering.

'I ask you to bear in mind how Maxwell's unwillingness to acknowledge her crimes, her lack of remorse, and her repeated lies about her victims created the need for many of us to engage in a long fight for justice that has felt like a black hole sucking in our precious time, energy, and well-being for much too long now.

'These things cannot be replaced.'

Ghislaine Maxwell unemotional during sentencing, avoids looking at victim during reading of impact statements

Maxwell has remained unemotional during the sentencing today. Now she is avoiding looking at the victim during reading of impact statements.

Annie Farmer is the first victim to speak.

Annie Farmer becomes emotional reading victim impact statement

Annie Farmer is the first victim to speak. She becomes emotional reading her victim impact statement at Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing hearing.

'The ripple effects of trauma are undeniable,' Farmer says.

As she fights back tears, she adds that her sister Maria was also sexually abused by Epstein.

Farmer says that it was 'heartbreaking and infuriating' to witness the suffering of others.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, appeared in Manhattan Federal court on Tuesday for at her sentencing hearing where she braces to learn her fate.

The was pictured in a court sketch with a bob haircut and a face mask.

Prosecutor says Ghislaine 'Maxwell trapped young girls in a horrifying nightmare' as court resumes Tuesday afternoon

Court has resumed following a break.

Prosecutor Alison Moe is now speaking, starting with 'Maxwell trapped young girls in a horrifying nightmare.'

Their pain 'is real and it matters,' Moe said.

'What Maxwell did in the years that followed to Jane and Kate and Annie and Virginia and Carolyn and Melissa was almost unspeakable.'

'These kids had hopes and dreams for their future and the defendant used those dreams to abuse them.'

'What kind of person leads young girls to massage the feet of a middle-aged man?'

'What kind of person gets a 16-year-old girl in a ranch in the middle of nowhere?

'What kind of person flies around on a plane with underage girls so when her boyfriend always has someone to touch?'

Several victims are expected to give impact statements in the Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing following a 30-minute break on Tuesday.

Sarah Ransome said Maxwell deserves to die in prison. Ransome, who is in court today, tried to kill herself and blamed being used as Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell's 'sex toy.'

'To Ghislaine I say, 'You broke me in unfathomable ways. But [what] you didn't break is my spirit, nor did you dampen my internal flame that now burns brighter than ever before!' Ransome wrote.

Maria Farmer wrote: 'Ghislaine changed everything for the worse.'

Teresa Helm wrote: 'You groomed me. Then, you sent me off to another monster.'

Julitte Bryant wrote: 'Simply put, Ghislaine Maxwell is a monster.'

Annie Farmer wrote: 'I ask you to bear in mind ... Maxwell's unwillingness to acknowledge her crimes, her lack of remorse, and her repeated lies about her victims.'

'Kate' wrote: 'The best way to imprison someone, is to make them create the prison bars in their own mind.'

Elizabeth Stein wrote: 'She needs to be in prison so her victims can all finally be free.'

Virginia Giuffre wrote: 'Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell. You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims.'

Ghislaine Maxwell has filed more than 100 complaints over jail conditions at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center.

She has complained of 'humiliating' body-cavity and strip searches, and invasive shower surveillance.

Maxwell has spent 22 months in solitary confinement the jail.

17:43

Victims are expected to speak following a 30 minute court break.

Court will resume at 1 p.m.

The judge said that prosecutors, victims, the defense, and Maxwell if she wishes to, will address the court.

Elizabeth Stein, who is at court today, was given permission to read a victim statement about her experience with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

She never took part in the 2021 trial.

'In one instance, they took me to Florida, insisted that I stay longer than planned which caused me to miss work and led to my being fired,' according to statement viewed by Newsweek.

'Seizing on this new vulnerability, they began trafficking me to their friends. By that time, I was trapped.

'I was assaulted, raped and trafficked countless times in New York and Florida during a three year period.

'At one point I became pregnant (by whom I am unsure) and aborted the baby. Things happened that were so traumatizing that to this day I'm unable to speak about them; I don't even have the vocabulary to describe them.'

Stein met Maxwell while doing an internship at at Henri Bendel when she was a student at Fashion Institute of Technology.

'When I arrived, the hotel concierge told me Ms. Maxwell was in the bar and wanted me to meet someone. It was Jeffrey Epstein.

'That night in the hotel was the first of many times they sexually assaulted me.'

'In the most literal sense of the word, Epstein and Maxwell terrified me.

'They told me that if I told anyone, nobody would believe me and if they did, they would kill me and the people closest to me. I believed them. I was once bright, fun, outgoing and kind.

'I loved life and people genuinely enjoyed being around me. After meeting Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, it felt like someone shut off the lights to my soul.'

Sarah Ransome said she tried to kill herself by jumping off a cliff after being used as Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell's 'sex toy'

Sarah Ransome, a former model from South Africa who grew up in Scotland, said that Maxwell and Epstein turned her into 'nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat'.

In her victim statement, she said was so traumatized by the experience that she tried to kill herself by launching herself off a cliff into shark-infested water on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands.

'I was nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat and soul used to entertain Epstein, Maxwell and others,' she said.

'On one visit to the island, the sexual demands, degradation and humiliation ensued me to try to escape by jumping off a cliff into shark-infested waters.

'I was caught by Maxwell and company moments before jumping.

'At the time, that extremely risky escape seemed more appealing than being raped one more time'.

Prosecutors are asking Judge Alison Nathan for Ghislaine Maxwell to be locked up for at least 30 years - and up to 55.

The defense argues that the sentencing range should be around four to five years.

Maxwell is 60 years old so a 30-55 sentence would be a life sentence.

Judge overrules objections made by Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers

A judge has overruled several objections Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers made over the pre-sentence report in court on Tuesday.

The report was prepared by probation officers.

The lawyers are objecting to multiple claims in the report that involve details of payments, sex acts and recruitment tactics.

Judge Alison J. Nathan said the testimony given during the trial validates the claims in the report.

Virginia Giuffre says Ghislaine Maxwell deserves to be 'trapped in a cage forever'

Virginia Giuffre said in a statement on the day of Ghislaine Maxwell's sentencing that the socialite deserves to be 'trapped in a cage forever.'

Giuffre accused Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein of sex trafficking her to Prince Andrew. She did not appear in court Tuesday.

‘Ghislaine, you deserve to spend the rest of your life in a jail cell,’ wrote Giuffre. ‘You deserve to be trapped in a cage forever, just like you trapped your victims.’

The sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell is underway.

A live look at the Manhattan Federal court shows media milling about as the world waits to learn Maxwell's fate.

She faces up to 55 years in jail today when she is sentenced for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Ghislaine Maxwell is inside the courtroom as sentencing begins

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, is in the courtroom and her sentencing has officially started.

Maxwell was seen wearing blue long sleeve jumpsuit with a long sleeve shirt underneath. She is wearing a mask in court. Her hair is in a bob haircut.

Victims' attorney says Epstein associates should be 'next target'

An attorney representing the Jeffrey Epstein victims said associates should be 'next target'

Attorney Brad Edwards was asked outside federal court Tuesday about how he feels about others possibly involved with Epstein.

'Let's hope they're the next target. If we have anything to do with it, they will be.'

'Yes, but I can't share that,' he said when asked if he had anybody in mind.

Victims Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein arrive at federal court for Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing

Victims Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein have also both arrived at Manhattan federal court for the Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing.

Annie Farmer also arrived ahead of the hearing.

The sentencing is expected to start at 11 a.m.

Who are Ghislaine Maxwell's sex trafficking victims?

Four women gave evidence against Ghislaine Maxwell during her trial: Jane, a television actress; Kate, a former model from Great Britain; and Carolyn, now a mom recovering from drug addiction.

The fourth was Farmer, who chose to use her real name after being vocal about her allegations in recent years.

Other victims have included Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew's accuser, Teresa Helm, Sarah Ransome and Elizabeth Stein.

Over three weeks, the jury heard how Maxwell 'served up' underage girls for Epstein and relished her role as the 'Lady of the House' at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

Between 1994 and 2004 Maxwell was Epstein's 'right hand' and paid $200 for sexualized massages or even took part in the abuse.

The victims, some as young as 14, were given a similar amount of money if they brought friends to Epstein, the jury was told.

Carolyn testified that she was one of several underprivileged teens who lived near Epstein's Florida home in the early 2000s and took up an offer to give massages in exchange for $100 bills.

Maxwell made all the arrangements, Carolyn told the jury, even though she knew the girl was only 14 at the time.

Kate said she was recruited by Maxwell in London in 1994 when she was 17 and described in vivid detail how she invited her round for tea and then asked her back to give Epstein a massage.

Jane said in 1994, when she was only 14, she was instructed to follow Epstein into a pool house at the Palm Beach estate, where he masturbated on her.

Jane told the jury: 'I was frozen in fear', adding that the assault was the first time she had ever seen a penis. She also directly accused Maxwell of participating in her abuse.

Annie Farmer's victim impact statement reads: 'I remember sitting at my desk in a Houston hospital physically shaking after seeing the photo of Maxwell with Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew because it became clear to me how their scheme had continued'.

Sarah Ransome, a former model from South Africa who grew up in Scotland, said that Maxwell and Epstein turned her into 'nothing more than a sex toy with a heartbeat'.

While trying to escape from Epstein's private island in the Caribbean she tried to jump off a cliff but was found by Maxwell before she could.

Ransome wrote: 'Maxwell was his right hand woman. She was the Five Star General of several recruiters and many others who provided the means and cover for Epstein's predation.

'Epstein and Maxwell were masters at finding young, vulnerable girls and young women to exploit. Like Hotel California, you could blindly check into the Epstein-Maxwell dungeon of sexual hell but you could never leave. Jeffrey and Ghislaine made sure of that'.

15:22

Annie Farmer, a victim of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein, arrived at Manhattan federal court about an hour before sentencing for Maxwell is supposed to begin.

Sentencing will start at 11 a.m.

Annie Farmer is expected to read her testimony in person today. Statements from six other women could be read aloud by their lawyers.

Annie Farmer's victim impact statement reads: 'I remember sitting at my desk in a Houston hospital physically shaking after seeing the photo of Maxwell with Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew because it became clear to me how their scheme had continued'.

When is the Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing?

Ghislaine Maxwell is set to be sentenced Tuesday at 11 a.m. for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.

Prosecutors said Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 while awaiting trial, sexually abused children hundreds of times over more than a decade, and couldn’t have done so without the help of Maxwell, his longtime companion and onetime girlfriend.

In December, a jury convicted Maxwell of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges. Prosecutors say she deserves 30 to 55 years in prison.

Maxwell, 60, has denied abusing anyone. Her lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to impose a sentence of no more than five years.

Ghislaine's family has arrived at Manhattan federal court on Tuesday for sentencing.

Isabel, Kevin and Christine Maxwell, all siblings of Ghislaine, were spotted at the courthouse.

Sentencing is expected to start at 11 a.m.

Ghislaine's sister Isabel and brother Kevin attended court during her trial, while brother Ian repeatedly criticized her prosecution and the conditions she had endured in custody while on remand.

They stood by her in a determined gesture of family support, despite the risk of tarnishing her own reputations by not condemning her over her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Isabel was Ghislaine's only family member to attend every day of her trial, and she sat just yards away from her in the public gallery, waving at her in gestures of support.

Kevin claimed that she was being inadequately fed and forced to wear shackles while being taken to and from court which had left her bloodied and bruised.

Ghislaine's other brother Ian was also vociferous in supporting her, and gave interviews where he maintained that she faced an unfair trial, saying: 'My sister is not a monster'.

He claimed she had been 'targeted' for prosecution by US authorities who were 'fueled by their shame and fury' over the suicide of Jeffrey Epstein while in custody.

Ghislaine Maxwell was placed on suicide watch last week after she reported that jail staff had threatened her safety.

Maxwell's lawyers said she was placed on suicide watch at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) and asked for a delay to her sentencing.

On Sunday, prosecutors argued no delay was needed because Maxwell had her legal documents and could get the same amount of sleep.

They said Maxwell was transferred after reporting threats to her safety by MDC staff to the federal Bureau of Prisons' inspector general.

The sentencing will take place at 11 a.m. today.

Scotty David is spotting waiting on line to go into Manhattan Federal court for the Ghislaine Maxwell sentencing on Tuesday.

The former juror in Maxwell's case did not disclose his history of sexual abuse during jury selection.

He later admitted that his answers were inaccurate and said he 'flew' through the questionnaire.

Ghislaine faces up to 55 years in prison

In December 2021, a jury convicted Ghislaine Maxwell of sex trafficking, transporting a minor to participate in illegal sex acts and two conspiracy charges.

Prosecutors say she deserves 30 to 55 years in prison.

Maxwell, 60, has denied abusing anyone. Her lawyers have asked U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan to impose a sentence of no more than five years.

Annie Farmer and the woman known only as 'Kate' are due to read their testimony in person as they face Maxwell.

Three testified at Maxell's trial and used first names or pseudonyms to protect their privacy: Jane, a television actress; Kate, a former model from Great Britain; and Carolyn, now a mom recovering from drug addiction.

The fourth was Farmer, who chose to use her real name after being vocal about her allegations in recent years.

The most gut wrenching was Carolyn who testified that she was one of several underprivileged teens who lived near Epstein's Florida home in the early 2000s and took up an offer to give massages in exchange for $100 bills.

Maxwell made all the arrangements, Carolyn told the jury, even though she knew the girl was only 14 at the time.

Jane said in 1994, when she was only 14, she was instructed to follow Epstein into a pool house at the Palm Beach estate, where he masturbated on her.

Jane told the jury: 'I was frozen in fear', adding that the assault was the first time she had ever seen a penis. She also directly accused Maxwell of participating in her abuse.

Maxwell's lawyer asked Jane why it had taken so long to come forward.

She responded: 'I was scared. I was embarrassed, ashamed. I didn't want anybody to know any of this about me'.

Kate said she was recruited by Maxwell in London in 1994 when she was 17 and described in vivid detail how she invited her round for tea and then asked her back to give Epstein a massage.

In chilling testimony Kate described how Maxwell closed the door behind her as a naked Epstein lay on a massage table in front of her. After one such encounter Maxwell told her: 'Did you have fun? Was it good?'

Farmer described how she was lured to Epstein's ranch in New Mexico at the age of 16 with the promise there would be dozens of other bright students that he wanted to help.

Instead it was just her and Maxwell proceeded to massage her breasts before Epstein got into bed with her.

Summing up her experience, Farmer said: 'I think this was all a pattern of them working on confusing my boundaries and malign me question myself about what was right and what was not right with the ultimate goal of sexually abusing me'.

Ghislaine Maxwell faces up to 55 years in jail today when she is sentenced for recruiting and trafficking underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell, 60, was convicted in December for helping her then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein, the globe-trotting financier and convicted sex offender, abuse girls between 1994 and 2004.

The British socialite will appear before federal court in Manhattan at 11am and will have to listen to impact statements from at least two of her victims.

Statements from six other women could be read aloud by their lawyers.

The sentencing will mark the end of a decades-long fight for justice by victims of Maxwell and Epstein.