Decoupled aqueous batteries using pH-decoupling electrolytes

By Yun-hai Zhu
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAqueous batteries have been considered as the most promising alternatives to the dominant lithium-based battery technologies because of their low cost, abundant resources and high safety. The output voltage of aqueous batteries is limited by the narrow stable voltage window of 1.23"‰V for water, which theoretically impedes further improvement of their...

www.nature.com

Related
Nature.com

Self-sustained electricity generator driven by the compatible integration of ambient moisture adsorption and evaporation

Generating sustainable electricity from ambient humidity and natural evaporation has attracted tremendous interest recently as it requires no extra mechanical energy input and is deployable across all weather and geography conditions. Here, we present a device prototype for enhanced power generation from ambient humidity. This prototype uses both heterogenous materials assembled from a LiCl-loaded cellulon paper to facilitate moisture adsorption and a carbon-black-loaded cellulon paper to promote water evaporation. Exposing such a centimeter-sized device to ambient humidity can produce voltages of around 0.78"‰V and a current of around 7.5 Î¼A, both of which can be sustained for more than 10 days. The enhanced electric output and durability are due to the continuous water flow that is directed by evaporation through numerous, negatively charged channels within the cellulon papers. The voltage and current exhibit an excellent scaling behavior upon device integration to sufficiently power commercial devices including even cell phones. The results open a promising prospect of sustainable electricity generation based on a synergy between spontaneous moisture adsorption and water evaporation.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Quasi-solid-state Zn-air batteries with an atomically dispersed cobalt electrocatalyst and organohydrogel electrolyte

Quasi-solid-state Zn-air batteries are usually limited to relatively low-rate ability (<10"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2), which is caused in part by sluggish oxygen electrocatalysis and unstable electrochemical interfaces. Here we present a high-rate and robust quasi-solid-state Zn-air battery enabled by atomically dispersed cobalt sites anchored on wrinkled nitrogen doped graphene as the air cathode and a polyacrylamide organohydrogel electrolyte with its hydrogen-bond network modified by the addition of dimethyl sulfoxide. This design enables a cycling current density of 100"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2 over 50"‰h at 25"‰Â°C. A low-temperature cycling stability of over 300"‰h (at 0.5"‰mA"‰cmâˆ’2) with over 90% capacity retention at âˆ’60"‰Â°C and a broad temperature adaptability (âˆ’60 to 60"‰Â°C) are also demonstrated.
JAPAN
Nature.com

Effect of distributed Bragg reflectors on photoluminescence properties of CHNHPbI film

The nanoporous (NP) GaN distributed Bragg reflector (DBR) was prepared by using electrochemical etching. Then the NP-GaN DBR was pretreated by using ozone treatment. Atomic force microscopy and X-ray diffraction (XRD) were used to investigate the influence of ozone treatment on the structure of the substrates. The hybrid organic"“inorganic CH3NH3PbI3 perovskite films were grown on the NP-GaN DBR and reference substrates by using a one-step solution method. The XRD and field emission scanning electron microscopy test results indicate the high quality of the prepared CH3NH3PbI3 perovskite films. The photoluminescence intensity of the prepared CH3NH3PbI3 perovskite film on the NP-GaN DBR substrate is"‰~"‰3.5 times higher than that of the film on the reference substrate, with a 3.6Â nm spectral blue-shift. The enhancement should be contributable to amplify spontaneous emission by resonant cavity, while the blue-shift could be contributable to stoichiometric difference of the films on different substrates.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Elucidation of radical- and oxygenate-driven paths in zeolite-catalysed conversion of methanol and methyl chloride to hydrocarbons

Understanding hydrocarbon generation in the zeolite-catalysed conversions of methanol and methyl chloride requires advanced spectroscopic approaches to distinguish the complex mechanisms governing C"“C bond formation, chain growth and the deposition of carbonaceous species. Here operando photoelectron photoion coincidence (PEPICO) spectroscopy enables the isomer-selective identification of pathways to hydrocarbons of up to C14 in size, providing direct experimental evidence of methyl radicals in both reactions and ketene in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction. Both routes converge to C5 molecules that transform into aromatics. Operando PEPICO highlights distinctions in the prevalence of coke precursors, which is supported by electron paramagnetic resonance measurements, providing evidence of differences in the representative molecular structure, density and distribution of accumulated carbonaceous species. Radical-driven pathways in the methyl chloride-to-hydrocarbons reaction(s) accelerate the formation of extended aromatic systems, leading to fast deactivation. By contrast, the generation of alkylated species through oxygenate-driven pathways in the methanol-to-hydrocarbons reaction extends the catalyst lifetime. The findings demonstrate the potential of the presented methods to provide valuable mechanistic insights into complex reaction networks.
CHEMISTRY
Interesting Engineering

Scientists just developed a novel material to upgrade organic solar cell printing

We have just gotten closer to the commercialization of organic solar cells. A team of researchers directed by Hae Jung Son of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology's Advanced Photovoltaics Research Center has identified the factors causing performance decline in large-area organic solar cells, and developed a novel polymer additive material for the development of large-area, organic solar cell technology, according to a study published in Nano Energy.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Spatial solitons in an electrically driven graphene multilayer medium

We investigate the evolution of coupled optical solitons in a multilayer graphene medium. The considered graphene medium is subjected to microwave voltage biasing. The coupled two optical solitons emerge through the electrical (i.e., microwave voltage) perturbation of the effective permittivity of the graphene multilayer. We show that the coupled solitons are electrically adjustable by controlling the amplitude and frequency of the biasing microwave voltage. Importantly, this proposed regime of electrically controlled optical solitons offers a modality to generate entangled optical solitons and two-mode squeezed solitons. Furthermore, the hybrid interaction that includes both the driving microwave voltage and the optical solitons yields a platform to combine the two worlds of quantum photonics and quantum superconducting systems.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

A biosensing system employing nanowell microelectrode arrays to record the intracellular potential of a single cardiomyocyte

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 70 (2022) Cite this article. Electrophysiological recording is a widely used method to investigate cardiovascular pathology, pharmacology and developmental biology. Microelectrode arrays record the electrical potential of cells in a minimally invasive and high-throughput way. However, commonly used microelectrode arrays primarily employ planar microelectrodes and cannot work in applications that require a recording of the intracellular action potential of a single cell. In this study, we proposed a novel measuring method that is able to record the intracellular action potential of a single cardiomyocyte by using a nanowell patterned microelectrode array (NWMEA). The NWMEA consists of five nanoscale wells at the center of each circular planar microelectrode. Biphasic pulse electroporation was applied to the NWMEA to penetrate the cardiomyocyte membrane, and the intracellular action potential was continuously recorded. The intracellular potential recording of cardiomyocytes by the NWMEA measured a potential signal with a higher quality (213.76"‰Â±"‰25.85%), reduced noise root-mean-square (~33%), and higher signal-to-noise ratio (254.36"‰Â±"‰12.61%) when compared to those of the extracellular recording. Compared to previously reported nanopillar microelectrodes, the NWMEA could ensure single cell electroporation and acquire high-quality action potential of cardiomyocytes with reduced fabrication processes. This NWMEA-based biosensing system is a promising tool to record the intracellular action potential of a single cell to broaden the usage of microelectrode arrays in electrophysiological investigation.
CHINA
Nature.com

Effect of nickel-coated carbon nanotubes on the preparation and wear resistance of microarc oxidation ceramic coating on ZL109 aluminum alloy

In order to adapt to the development of lightweight equipment, and further improve the wear resistance of ZL109 aluminum alloy, the influence of nickel-coated carbon nanotubes as an electrolyte additive on the preparation and wear resistance of microarc oxidation ceramic coatings on ZL109 aluminum alloy surface was investigated. In this work, 0.4Â g/L, 0.8Â g/L, 1.2Â g/L, 1.6Â g/L, and 2Â g/L nickel-coated carbon nanotubes were added to the electrolyte respectively. The microarc oxidation ceramic coatings were prepared under bipolar pulse constant pressure mode, which were analyzed from the aspects of morphology, chemical composition, and wear resistance property. The results show that the nickel-coated carbon nanotubes possess a great influence on ceramic coatings. The morphology of ceramic coatings was significantly changed. In this work, the coating prepared by 1.2Â g/L nickel-coated carbon nanotubes exhibits excellent wear resistance property.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Electrospun carbon nanofibre-assisted patterning of metal oxide nanostructures

Microsystems & Nanoengineering volumeÂ 8, ArticleÂ number:Â 71 (2022) Cite this article. This work establishes carbon nanofibre-mediated patterning of metal oxide nanostructures, through the combination of electrospinning and vapor-phase transport growth. Electrospinning of a suitable precursor with subsequent carbonization results in the patterning of catalyst gold nanoparticles embedded within carbon nanofibres. During vapor-phase transport growth, these nanofibres allow preferential growth of one-dimensional metal oxide nanostructures, which grow radially outward from the nanofibril axis, yielding a hairy caterpillar-like morphology. The synthesis of metal oxide caterpillars is demonstrated using zinc oxide, indium oxide, and tin oxide. Source and substrate temperatures play the most crucial role in determining the morphology of the metal oxide caterpillars, whereas the distribution of the nanofibres also has a significant impact on the overall morphology. Introducing the current methodology with near-field electrospinning further facilitates user-defined custom patterning of metal oxide caterpillar-like structures.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A practical guide to scanning light-field microscopy with digital adaptive optics

With the development of a wide variety of animal models in recent years, there is a rapidly growing demand for long-term, high-speed intravital fluorescence imaging to observe intercellular and intracellular interactions in their native states. Scanning light-field microscopy (sLFM) with digital adaptive optics provides a compact computational solution by imaging the entire volume in a tomographic way with orders-of-magnitude improvement in spatiotemporal resolution and reduction in phototoxicity, as compared to traditional intravital microscopy. Here, we present a step-by-step protocol for both hardware and software implementation of multicolor sLFM as an add-on to a normal wide-field fluorescence microscope by using off-the-shelf lenses and devices at low cost. The procedure can be easily applied to other LFM variants, which can be advantageous in certain experimental contexts. Owing to the strong reliance of sLFM on algorithmic post-processing for high-quality data, the protocol describes various kinds of artefacts and corresponding parameters used for correcting and performance optimization. To increase the tolerance to system misalignment and differences in device fabrication, we describe a one-step calibration method for robust imaging performance up to the diffraction limit. An open-source graphical user interface is presented for hardware synchronization and real-time rendering of multiview images. The whole procedure including optical setup, software installation, system calibration and 3D reconstruction can be executed in 3"“4 d with basic knowledge in optics and electronics.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Enhancing computational fluid dynamics with machine learning

Machine learning is rapidly becoming a core technology for scientific computing, with numerous opportunities to advance the field of computational fluid dynamics. Here we highlight some of the areas of highest potential impact, including to accelerate direct numerical simulations, to improve turbulence closure modeling and to develop enhanced reduced-order models. We also discuss emerging areas of machine learning that are promising for computational fluid dynamics, as well as some potential limitations that should be taken into account.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

An analytical workflow for dynamic characterization and quantification of metal-bearing nanomaterials in biological matrices

To assess the safety of engineered nanomaterials (ENMs) and to evaluate and improve ENMs' targeting ability for medical application, it is necessary to analyze the fate of these materials in biological media. This protocol presents a workflow that allows researchers to determine, characterize and quantify metal-bearing ENMs (M-ENMs) in biological tissues and cells and quantify their dynamic behavior at trace-level concentrations. Sample preparation methods to enable analysis of M-ENMs in a single cell, a cell layer, tissue, organ and physiological media (e.g., blood, gut content, hemolymph) of different (micro)organisms, e.g., bacteria, animals and plants are presented. The samples are then evaluated using fit-for-purpose analytical techniques e.g., single-cell inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry, single-particle inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry and synchrotron X-ray absorption fine structure, providing a protocol that allows comprehensive characterization and quantification of M-ENMs in biological matrices. Unlike previous methods, the protocol uses no fluorescent dyes or radiolabels to trace M-ENMs in biota and enables analysis of most M-ENMs at cellular, tissue and organism levels. The protocols can be applied by a wide variety of users depending on the intended purpose of the application, e.g., to correlate toxicity with a specific particle form, or to understand the absorption, distribution and excretion of M-ENMs. The results facilitate an understanding of the biological fate of M-ENMs and their dynamic behavior in biota. Performing the protocol may take 7"“30 d, depending on which combination of methods is applied.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Deep learning to diagnose Hashimoto's thyroiditis from sonographic images

Hashimoto's thyroiditis (HT) is the main cause of hypothyroidism. We develop a deep learning model called HTNet for diagnosis of HT by training on 106,513 thyroid ultrasound images from 17,934 patients and test its performance on 5051 patients from 2 datasets of static images and 1 dataset of video data. HTNet achieves an area under the receiver operating curve (AUC) of 0.905 (95% CI: 0.894 to 0.915), 0.888 (0.836"“0.939) and 0.895 (0.862"“0.927). HTNet exceeds radiologists' performance on accuracy (83.2% versus 79.8%; binomial test, p"‰<"‰0.001) and sensitivity (82.6% versus 68.1%; p"‰<"‰0.001). By integrating serologic markers with imaging data, the performance of HTNet was significantly and marginally improved on the video (AUC, 0.949 versus 0.888; DeLong's test, p"‰="‰0.004) and static-image (AUC, 0.914 versus 0.901; p"‰="‰0.08) testing sets, respectively. HTNet may be helpful as a tool for the management of HT.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Demonstration of a superconducting diode-with-memory, operational at zero magnetic field with switchable nonreciprocity

Diode is one of the basic electronic components. It has a nonreciprocal current response, associated with a broken space/time reversal symmetry. Here we demonstrate prototypes of superconducting diodes operational at zero magnetic field. They are based on conventional niobium planar Josephson junctions, in which space/time symmetry is broken by a combination of self-field effect from nonuniform bias and stray fields from a trapped Abrikosov vortex. We demonstrate that nonreciprocity of critical current in such diodes can reach an order of magnitude and rectification efficiency can exceed 70%. Furthermore, we can easily change the diode polarity and switch nonreciprocity on/off by changing the bias configuration and by trapping/removing of a vortex. This facilitates a memory functionality. We argue that such a diode-with-memory can be used for a future generation of in-memory superconducting computers.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Bipolar membrane electrolyzers enable high single-pass CO electroreduction to multicarbon products

In alkaline and neutral MEA CO2 electrolyzers, CO2 rapidly converts to (bi)carbonate, imposing a significant energy penalty arising from separating CO2 from the anode gas outlets. Here we report a CO2 electrolyzer uses a bipolar membrane (BPM) to convert (bi)carbonate back to CO2, preventing crossover; and that surpasses the single-pass utilizationÂ (SPU) limit (25% for multi-carbon products,Â C2+) suffered by previous neutral-media electrolyzers. We employ a stationary unbuffered catholyte layer between BPM and cathode to promote C2+ products while ensuring that (bi)carbonate is converted back, in situ, to CO2 near the cathode. We develop a model that enables the design of the catholyte layer, finding that limiting the diffusion path length of reverted CO2 to ~10"‰Î¼m balances the CO2 diffusion flux with the regeneration rate. We report a single-pass CO2 utilization of 78%, which lowers the energy associated with downstream separation of CO2 by 10Ã— compared with past systems.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Porous defective carbon ferrite for adsorption and photocatalysis toward nitrogen compounds in pre-treated biogas slurry

Carbon ferrite (C-Fe3O4) with hydrophilic functional groups and lattice defects was synthesized in anhydrous molten alkali system by fern leaves and ferric chloride as raw materials. Structural characterization results showed that carbon ferrite obtained oxygen-containing groups on the carbon surface. And structural pores and lattice defects resulted from spontaneous accumulation and "directive-connection" of ferrite (Fe3O4) nanoparticles. Carbon ferrite displayed an adsorption efficiency of 29.0% and excellent photocatalytic degradation of 80.8% toward nitrogen compounds (initial concentration of 430Â mg/L) in pre-treated biogas slurry. The micromechanism for nitrogen compounds removal was discussed at the molecular/atomic level by exploring carbon ferrite "structure-activity", which provides a design idea from microscopic perspective for the preparation of environmental materials with reactive sites.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Superhydrophobic magnetic sorbent via surface modification of banded iron formation for oily water treatment

In the current study, a simple dry coating method was utilized to fabricate a super-hydrophobic super-magnetic powder (ZS@BIF) for oily water purification using zinc stearate (ZS) and banded iron formation (BIF). The produced composite was fully characterized as a magnetic sorbent for oily water treatment. The results of X-ray diffraction diffractometer (XRD), Fourier transform infrared (FTIR), X-ray photoelectron spectroscopy (XPS), scanning electron microscope (SEM), energy-dispersive X-ray spectroscopy (EDS) and particle size analysis revealed the fabrication of homogenous hydrophobic-magnetic composite particles with core"“shell structure. Contact angle and magnetic susceptibility results showed that 4 (BIF): 1 (Zs) was the ideal coverage ratio to render the core material superhydrophobic and preserve its ferromagnetic nature. The capability of the fabricated composite to sorb. n-butyl acetate, kerosene, and cyclohexane from oil"“water system was evaluated. ZS@BIF composite showed a higher affinity to adsorb cyclohexane than n-butyl acetate and kerosene with a maximum adsorption capacity of about 22Â gÂ gâˆ’1 and 99.9% removal efficiency. Moreover, about 95% of the adsorbed oils could be successfully recovered (desorbed) by rotary evaporator and the regenerated ZS@BIF composite showed high recyclability over ten repeated cycles.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: The flow of the Berry curvature vector field

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04076-z, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in the Reference list, where the titles of references 1,6,9,11,18,19,20,21, and 25 were incorrectly given as. 1. Berry, M. V. Proceedings of the royal society of London. A. Math. Phys. Sci. 392,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Layered material soaks up molecules to form an electron sieve

A simple method for incorporating molecules into the gaps of stacked semimetallic materials through immersion offers an efficient way of filtering electrons, which could be useful for information-storage technologies. Xi Ling is in the Department of Chemistry, Division of Materials Science and Engineering, Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts 02215, USA. An...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Microstructure and mechanical properties of the Mg"“Gd"“Zn alloy prepared by sintering of rapidly-solidified ribbons

Mg"“15Gd"“1Zn (wt.%) alloy was successfully prepared via the spark plasma sintering rapid solidification ribbons process. Microstructure investigation showed that the sintered alloys consisted of fine grains, the Î²1 phase, and long-perioded stacking ordered phase (LPSO). The sintering temperature and time have a significant effect on the microstructural evolution. A lower sintering temperature (430Â Â°C ) was beneficial for obtaining finer grain sizes with less than 5Â Î¼m and a higher content of Î²1 phase with a content of 3"“15 vol.% and a size-distribution of (10"“600) nm. A higher temperature for a longer sintering time, 450"“470Â Â°C and 5"“10Â min, helpfully promoted precipitating the abundantly lamellar LPSO phase, and its content was 2"“10 vol.% for LPSO phase with the width of (10"“100) nm. The mechanical properties indicated that the fine grain size and supersaturated solid solution contributed at least 50% of the yield stress, and the residual contribution was related to the Î²1 phase and LPSO phase strengthening, which were based on their contents and the sizes.
CHEMISTRY

