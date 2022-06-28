RVA Beer Explorer: Tour De Quy, Cream Ale, Pineapple Whip

The Fourth of July celebration at Byrd Park will bring changes to traffic with numerous road closures and “No Parking” zones in effect on Monday, July 4. The Fourth of July concert and fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater from the Richmond Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will impact roads in the area from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. All times are subject to change. Several roads in Byrd Park will be closed and parking will not be permitted. The weekend vehicle entrance closures in Byrd Park will be in effect through Monday, July 4. Other streets in the Byrd Park and Carillon neighborhoods will have restricted parking. The Boulevard (Nickel) Bridge will be closed to vehicles to accommodate the event.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO