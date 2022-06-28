ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Watch Nick Kyrgios incredible meltdown just 12 MINUTES into 2022 Wimbledon campaign as he calls line judge a ‘SNITCH’

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NICK KYRGIOS took just 12 minutes to launch into a classic meltdown at Wimbledon and accused a line judge of being a "snitch".

The Australian maverick faced British wildcard Paul Jubb on Court No3 and was pushed all the way, eventually coming through 7-5 in the fifth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGKOw_0gONIFnJ00
Nick Kyrgios did not take long to start complaining at Wimbledon Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l98oC_0gONIFnJ00
The Aussie was in constant dialogue with chair umpire Marija Cicak Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

And at the change of ends at 3-2 in the first set, he was complaining to the chair umpire.

Earlier in the middle of the previous game, one of the line judges walked over to the chair umpire to tell her something.

And Kyrgios - who also fumed the officials "are in their 90s, they can’t see the ball" - was not happy with the intervention.

He said: "Has one person here today come to hear her speak? No.

"I understand but why is she doing that?

"Not one person in the stadium has come here to watch her do anything. Not one person."

Then he went on the charm offensive and added to chair umpire Marija Cicak: "I know you've got fans, but she's got none.

"She selfishly walks to you in the middle of the game because she's a snitch."

In that same game, Kyrgios produced one of his trademark underarm through-the-legs serves - but the trick backfired as he lost the point.

After just three games, the Aussie moaned about members of the crowd trying to talk to him before Cicak reminded the spectators not to do so.

He was broke at 4-3 in the first set which prompted him to smash a ball in anger which resulted in a warning.

And as tensions built in the stadium, Kyrgios also grew angry about being booed by the Wimbledon crowd and wanted the perpetrators booted out, as well as that same line judge after one of her calls was overruled.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

He added at a changeover midway through the second set: "They have no right to do that, why is it still happening?

"You should remove them from the crowd. Booing is acceptable at Wimbledon?

"You don't accept a hat with two logos on but you accept disrespect of an athlete.

"Where does it stop? If this is acceptable, racism is acceptable, where is the line? It has been going on all the time for years now.

"If they were booing between his first and second serves or making racial slurs at him, I would say the same thing."

Kyrgios was racially abused playing against pal Andy Murray in Stuttgart ahead of Wimbledon.

The unseeded 27-year-old struggled to close it out the deciding set - dropping serve at 5-3 - before appearing to spit on the lawn as he jogged to the net to shake hands.

Kyrgios said: “A couple of people in the crowd were not shy of criticising me, so that one was for you you know who you are.

“I just talk a lot on court. Off court, I’m not bad.

“That was incredibly tough. He is a local wildcard and had nothing to lose. He enjoyed the moment. The crowd was pretty rowdy today. He will be a good player for sure.

“It’s a lot of fun. Wimbledon in the last couple of years has been different. The bubble last year and this year no ranking points. It’s still special coming out here.

“I thought I was going to go down there and it would have been a tough, tough loss. Now just rest up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13yHCA_0gONIFnJ00
He was up to his usual tricks with his through-the-legs shots Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Serena Williams says she regrets not wearing outfit Virgil Abloh initially suggested for French Open

Serena Williams has opened up about the regret she still feels about turning down the look late designer Virgil Abloh initially suggested she wear for the 2019 French Open.Williams, who frequently worked with the Off-White founder before his death in 2021, shared her regret over her decision not to wear the outfit, which she said included a “long skirt” and “crazy train,” in a Vogue video tribute to the late designer.“So, the collaboration for the French Open, I still kind of regret not doing what Virgil told me to do,” the tennis star said. “He wanted me to wear,...
TENNIS
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
The Independent

Stefanos Tsitsipas calls Nick Kyrgios a ‘bully’ after ‘circus’ of fiery Wimbledon clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas accused Nick Kyrgios of being a “bully” following the “circus” of their fiery third-round clash at Wimbledon.Tsitsipas, the tournament’s fourth seed, was upset in four dramatic sets by Kyrgios that saw both players handed code violations after losing their temper.The Greek player apologised after whacking a ball into the crowd in frustration, narrowly avoiding the head of a spectator, but said he had been “triggered” by the behaviour of Kyrgios on the other side of the net. Tsitsipas also vented his frustration by hitting balls at Kyrgios during points. Kyrgios, who called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted for...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
HollywoodLife

Shakira Holds Hands With Son Sasha, 7, In 1st Photos Since Split From Gerard Pique

Heartbreak can feel like a kick to the gut, and there were plenty of those going down on Wednesday when Shakira took one of her and Gerard Piqué’s sons to karate in Barcelona, Spain. The outing marked the first time Shakira, 45, was seen in public since she and Gerard, 35, announced the end of their relationship. In the photos, the “Queen of Latin Music” held the hand of her and Gerard’s seven-year-old son, Sasha, while exiting the karate class. Shakira kept it casual with a “Locals Only” t-shirt, a pair of distressed jeans, and some fashionable sunglasses.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Saturday's Shakira News

Pop icon Shakira and footballer Gerard Pique are breaking up after 12 years together. The celebrity couple announced the shocking news in a joint statement. "We regret to confirm that we are separating," they said. "For the well-being of our children, who are our top priority, we ask for respect for our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke

Rickie Fowler has long established himself as one of the top ranking professional golfers in the world. With his continued success came not only hefty career earnings, but also numerous  endorsement deals and commercials from well-known brands such as Rolex, Puma, and even ESPN’s Sportscenter show. In this piece, however, we’re going to take a […] The post Rickie Fowler’s wife Allison Stokke appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Snitch#12 Minutes#Australian#British#Bbc
Daily Mail

Stefanos Tsitsipas hits Nick Kyrgios with a VERY telling sledge before their blockbuster Wimbledon clash - as Aussie DUMPS his best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis to chase title

Will the real Nick Kyrgios please stand up? That's the question Wimbledon. Stefanos Tsitsipas is asking as the duo prepare for an explosive round-three match at the All England Club. Kyrgios is better known for his tantrums and on-court antics than his actual tennis and he has form on the...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Caroline Wozniacki's First Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Over the years, several notable athletes and sports figures have posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Former star tennis player Carolina Wozniacki is among those who have been featured in the issue. In fact, Wozniacki, who was at one point ranked No. 1 in the world, has posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue several times over the years.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Black Enterprise

Coco Gauff Triumphs Over Romanian Opponent At Wimbledon

Coco Gauff triumphed over Elena-Gabriela Ruse of Romania Tuesday at Wimbledon 2022 with a score of 2-6, 6-3, 7-5, according to Sportskeeda. “Elena played an amazing match,” Gauff said, Wimbledon reports. “Both of us gave our heart. It was an electrifying match and I want to congratulate her on...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Coco Gauff's 'Wookie error' and hotdogs on court 14

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. There's been mixed fortunes for the Brits at Wimbledon so far with some big names bowing out and others causing big upsets. Most of the pre-Championships favourites have had...
TENNIS
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Mercedes Chief Getting “Fed Up With Lewis” As Hamilton “Doesn’t Seem Bothered About Losing”

It’s no secret that Lewis Hamilton has been struggling with the Mercedes W13, despite fans of the 7-time world champion seeing his best performance of the season recently at the Canadian Grand Prix.  His Mercedes teammate George Russell hasn’t been having such bad luck, with him being consistent so far this season, never finishing a […] The post F1 News: Mercedes Chief Getting “Fed Up With Lewis” As Hamilton “Doesn’t Seem Bothered About Losing” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios rages but knocks out Stefanos Tsitsipas as Rafael Nadal wins

Nick Kyrgios defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four extraordinary sets to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon, as the Australian overcame a mid-match meltdown in a heated contest to seal a thrilling 6-7 (2) 6-4 6-3 7-6 (8) win. And the friction between the players did not end there, with Tsitsipas accusing Kyrgios of being “evil” and a “bully” in a fiery post-match press conference. In response, Kyrgios labelled Tsitsipas “soft” and said he did not do anything during the match to “disrespect” his opponent.It came at the end of an eventful day of upsets at SW19. World No 1...
TENNIS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
557K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy