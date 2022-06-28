Watch Nick Kyrgios incredible meltdown just 12 MINUTES into 2022 Wimbledon campaign as he calls line judge a ‘SNITCH’

NICK KYRGIOS took just 12 minutes to launch into a classic meltdown at Wimbledon and accused a line judge of being a "snitch".

The Australian maverick faced British wildcard Paul Jubb on Court No3 and was pushed all the way, eventually coming through 7-5 in the fifth.

Nick Kyrgios did not take long to start complaining at Wimbledon Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

The Aussie was in constant dialogue with chair umpire Marija Cicak Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

And at the change of ends at 3-2 in the first set, he was complaining to the chair umpire.

Earlier in the middle of the previous game, one of the line judges walked over to the chair umpire to tell her something.

And Kyrgios - who also fumed the officials "are in their 90s, they can’t see the ball" - was not happy with the intervention.

He said: "Has one person here today come to hear her speak? No.

"I understand but why is she doing that?

"Not one person in the stadium has come here to watch her do anything. Not one person."

Then he went on the charm offensive and added to chair umpire Marija Cicak: "I know you've got fans, but she's got none.

"She selfishly walks to you in the middle of the game because she's a snitch."

In that same game, Kyrgios produced one of his trademark underarm through-the-legs serves - but the trick backfired as he lost the point.

After just three games, the Aussie moaned about members of the crowd trying to talk to him before Cicak reminded the spectators not to do so.

He was broke at 4-3 in the first set which prompted him to smash a ball in anger which resulted in a warning.

And as tensions built in the stadium, Kyrgios also grew angry about being booed by the Wimbledon crowd and wanted the perpetrators booted out, as well as that same line judge after one of her calls was overruled.

He added at a changeover midway through the second set: "They have no right to do that, why is it still happening?

"You should remove them from the crowd. Booing is acceptable at Wimbledon?

"You don't accept a hat with two logos on but you accept disrespect of an athlete.

"Where does it stop? If this is acceptable, racism is acceptable, where is the line? It has been going on all the time for years now.

"If they were booing between his first and second serves or making racial slurs at him, I would say the same thing."

Kyrgios was racially abused playing against pal Andy Murray in Stuttgart ahead of Wimbledon.

The unseeded 27-year-old struggled to close it out the deciding set - dropping serve at 5-3 - before appearing to spit on the lawn as he jogged to the net to shake hands.

Kyrgios said: “A couple of people in the crowd were not shy of criticising me, so that one was for you you know who you are.

“I just talk a lot on court. Off court, I’m not bad.

“That was incredibly tough. He is a local wildcard and had nothing to lose. He enjoyed the moment. The crowd was pretty rowdy today. He will be a good player for sure.

“It’s a lot of fun. Wimbledon in the last couple of years has been different. The bubble last year and this year no ranking points. It’s still special coming out here.

“I thought I was going to go down there and it would have been a tough, tough loss. Now just rest up.”