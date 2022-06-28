ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.

The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.

The American, however, last played on the WTA Tour in August last year and has since been sidelined with a leg injury as she finds herself at No. 570 in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NUZjv_0gONHwLP00
Venus Williams (pictured) will make her Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pNIYE_0gONHwLP00
The 42-year-old put in a request for a wildcard into the tournament draw in the mixed doubles

The former world No.1 has not requested a wildcard for the women's singles, but she is set to line-up next to Murray – who won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017, according to The Evening Standard.

The pair have never previously played together but could follow in the footsteps of their famous siblings Serena and Andy, who became fan favourites when they got to the third round together at the All England Club in 2019.

Venus previously stated she would not be appearing at Wimbledon this year, posting on social media earlier this month: ‘No I’m not playing but I’ll be watching, I’ll be watching Serena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xMDKU_0gONHwLP00
Murray won the mixed doubles title at Wimbledon in 2007 and 2017 will be Williams partner

‘I hope that Serena playing Wimbledon will help you with your Williams fix.’

It appears as though she's had a change of heart as she made a surprise arrival on the site and has been practicing at Aorangi Park and although her request has not yet been confirmed, it seems very likely to be accepted when the list is finalised.

Venus will join her sister Serena Williams, who is set to make her eagerly anticipated return to competition, when she takes on Harmony Tan in the first round.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion hasn't played a singles match since retiring because of a torn hamstring in her opening match a year ago.

She began her comeback last week in doubles at Eastbourne, advancing to the semifinals with partner Ons Jabeur before Jabeur was forced to withdraw because of a knee injury.

The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Here's The Handshake Between Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Every fan watching this Saturday's match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted to see their handshake following the final set. Unfortunately, TV cameras cut away from that moment as it was taking place live. On the bright side, a replay was shown shortly after that encounter occurred. Unsurprisingly, it...
TENNIS
