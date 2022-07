Landlords play a vital role in a person’s journey from homelessness to home. That’s the rewarding revelation the team at United Housing Connections hopes more landlords can experience first-hand, especially those who have available rental properties. The obstacle? Many may not yet be aware of the need for — and benefits of working with — subsidized programs. Affordable housing is already a challenge for low-income families and programs that assist the chronically homeless, and that challenge becomes even greater in a tight, low-supply rental market like the one we’re currently experiencing.

