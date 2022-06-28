Needles pitches Dragons past Bees

Diane Mize had quite the adventure while driving to her very first day of work at Alton Memorial Hospital. But she didn't let it discourage her from coming back. After all, that was 50 years ago. Mize has been working in the Digestive Health Center for 35 years now. But her total service time dates back to June 12, 1972, when she started on the old Med-Surg Unit on the first floor of the hospital's Hatch Wing. "I was driving here in an old Ford Fairlane," she said of her first day. "The hood came loose and flew up on the windshield. I had quite a time getting here, but I managed to arrive on time." Although that was her first day as a full-time employee, Mize already knew the way to AMH from her home in Gillespie. She was a 1972 graduate of the Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, which closed its doors just a year later.

ALTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO