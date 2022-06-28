ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Needles pitches Dragons past Bees

By Louie Korac
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ALTON - With a thin pitching corps, the Alton River Dragons have been searching for much-needed quality starts. On Monday, pitching on short day's rest, Justin Needles stepped to the rubber and supplied just...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Telegraph

Year of the Explorers was good year for Marquette's Walsh

ALTON - With three accomplished seniors to lead Marquette Catholic girls golf, coach Deb Walsh joined the consensus in believing 2021 would be the Year of the Explorers. "Of all the years, this is the year they are focused together," Walsh said before taking the Explorers to state last October. "And they're not going to falter." The coach was right. With senior Gracie Piar winning a state championship with a record-setting performance, the supporting cast came through to help deliver a second-place team finish for Marquette at the Class 1A state tourney at Red Tail Run golf course...
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Tigers' Tyler repeats with underclassmen overachieving

EDWARDSVILLE – A 314 at Nettle Creek Country Club left the Edwardsville Tigers well off the sub-300 number needed to survive the Lockport Class 3A Sectional. The Tigers finished ninth and were denied their first state trip since 2017. But coach Adam Tyler saw victories rather than defeat in the performance from his young team.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Alton, IL
Sports
City
Alton, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
The Telegraph

Oilers' Loeffelman Oregon Track Camp-bound

Aidan Loeffelman, an East Alton-Wood River High School cross country and track athlete, has been awarded a full scholarship to attend the Bowerman Track Club track camp in Oregon. on July 5-10. Loeffelman will be in Bend, Oregon learning from some of the best coaches and athletes in the country. He was the first EA-WR Oiler to receive the Bowerman Scholarship and to attend the prestigious track Camp. (Submitted photo)
BEND, OR
The Telegraph

Armadillo march moves north of Riverbend

ALTON - "Armadillo" is more familiar to Midwesterners as the punchline to jokes about creatures that roam the expanses of Texas. No more. The animals are working their way north and, while not as common as squirrels or raccoons in Illinois, it no longer is a surprise when one is sighted. Face it. Illinois and its environs are part of armadillo country.
ALTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hitting Streak#The Alton River Dragons#Lloyd Hopkins Field#The Prairie Land Division#The O Fallon Hoots
The Telegraph

Alton lights up the Mississippi Sunday

ALTON - Alton will celebrate Independence Day with its Fireworks on the Mississippi starting at 5 p.m. at the Alton Amphitheater, 1 Riverfront Drive, Sunday, July 3. Celebrate America's birthday on the Alton Riverfront with the sounds of the Air Force Band of Mid America, DJ James Biko, and the best fireworks show on the Mississippi River. Doors open at 5pm; DJ James Biko from 5-7:30 p.m. and the Air Force Band of Mid American from 8-9:30 p.m.; Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Golden memories: Mize marks 50 years at AMH

Diane Mize had quite the adventure while driving to her very first day of work at Alton Memorial Hospital. But she didn't let it discourage her from coming back. After all, that was 50 years ago. Mize has been working in the Digestive Health Center for 35 years now. But her total service time dates back to June 12, 1972, when she started on the old Med-Surg Unit on the first floor of the hospital's Hatch Wing. "I was driving here in an old Ford Fairlane," she said of her first day. "The hood came loose and flew up on the windshield. I had quite a time getting here, but I managed to arrive on time." Although that was her first day as a full-time employee, Mize already knew the way to AMH from her home in Gillespie. She was a 1972 graduate of the Alton Memorial Hospital School of Nursing, which closed its doors just a year later.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Fireworks weekend starts Saturday

GRAFTON - Grafton will set off their annual fireworks from 9:15-9:45 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at Lighthouse Park. View spectacular light displays over the Mississippi River while you dine at downtown restaurants or during your stay at guesthouses along the river. Spend the long weekend in Grafton where there is no shortage of activities everyone in the family will enjoy. Other fireworks on July 2 are Edwardsville, Girard, Gillespie, Greenfield, Brighton and Carlinville.
GRAFTON, IL
The Telegraph

Eales wins mural competition

GODFREY - A new interactive mural greets visitors to the McPike Math and Science Complex at Lewis and Clark Community College (LCCC). The work, which was unveiled during a Commencement pre-party in May, is the work of Graphic Design student Avalon Eales. The design was selected by a campus and community vote held online this spring. When she discovered she won, Eales couldn't contain her excitement. "I had to call my whole family and tell them I had been chosen," she said. "It was a super memorable moment for me."
GODFREY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Telegraph

Blackmon earns degree

ALBION, Michigan — Amber Blackmon of Alton has graduated magna cum laude with a degree in biology and English from Albion College. Blackmon also received a Judith Lockyer Award for Excellence in Literary Study. She was named a new Albion College Fellow at the end of the Spring 2022 semester, an honor reserved for students who maintain a GPA above 3.75 for three consecutive semesters.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

VIP Cross Cuts celebrates one year anniversary Friday

ALTON - VIP Cross Cuts, 2809 Homer M Adams Parkway, will be celebrating its one year anniversary from 3-7 p.m., Friday, July 1. The event will feature vendor and food trucks, bike giveaways and many other prizes. The barber shop is owned and operated by Anthony Fane, a minister for New Life in Christ Interdenominational Church in O'Fallon, Illinois. "I want to give back to the community who have supported me and whom have played a major role in keeping the doors open," Fane said. Fane was working as a auto mechanic in Alton when he wanted to start this business. He sold all of his tools so he could pay for tuition to barber school. Within a two-year span, Fane received his barber license. Six months later, he found the location in Alton.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Rockin' With Robert features Blues' anthem singer

ALTON - The Rockin' with Robert summer schedule continues with a small change in performers for this month. The Tuesday, July 19, concert starts at 7 p.m. and will feature performance from Charles Glenn, and duo Gigi Darr and Lew Winer III. Bring your chairs or blankets for a fun-filled hour of music. Darr and Winer are part of the Ralph Butler Trio, and Glenn will be filling in for Butler, who is recuperating from a health issue. Glenn has been singing the national anthem for the St. Louis Blues Hockey games for more than 20 years.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Drury names dean's list

SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Drury University has announced its Spring 2022 Dean's List for students earning a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale. • Staunton: Natalie Gusewelle.
DRURY, MO
The Telegraph

Start the holiday with music on Thursday

Vocalist David Guebert joins the Alton Municipal Band at 7:30 p.m. for a free concert of patriotic music at Riverview Park in Alton. Bring blankets or lawn chairs and spread out on the park lawn near the historic Victorian gazebo. (Alton Municipal Band)
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

Alton Main Street announces “Eat Shop Play Alton” promotion

ALTON - Alton Man Street is announcing its new Eat Shop Play Alton promotion to support Alton's locally-owned businesses and help customers find their new favorite places to shop small. To take part, simply stop by the information booth at the Alton Farmers' & Artisans' Market to pick up a free reusable Alton-branded shopping bag. The market is located at the corner of Landmarks Blvd. and Henry Street in Downtown Alton, and takes place every Saturday morning between 8 a.m.- noon through Oct. 15. Customers can then present their bag at all of the stores, restaurants and service businesses found at www.DowntownAlton.com/EatShopPlay to redeem their perks and special offers through Dec. 31.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

YWCA of Alton sets final registration for tutoring

ALTON - YWCA is again offering free community tutoring sessions on Thursdays from July 7-Aug. 8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at YWCA, 304 E. 3rd Street in Alton. The program structure includes Math and Reading instruction for grades K-6, lunch, a fun enrichment activity and a snack. Content builds upon previous session instruction, so attendance at each session is highly recommended. Sessions are designed to focus on the development of Math and Reading skills as well as social emotional skills.
ALTON, IL
The Telegraph

The Telegraph

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Telegraph is passionate and committed to its role as the watchdog and trusted source of news and entertainment for the Alton community and the River Bend region of Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, and Greene counties in Illinois.

 https://www.thetelegraph.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy