Storm Tracker Forecast: Toasty Tuesday but welcome changes are ahead!

The cooler weather has finally arrived. Temperatures today are topping off in the mid to upper 80s for most of the valley. Temperatures are running about 7 degrees below what they were this time yesterday. There is a stronger southerly wind to go along with it. So far many places have seen gusts between 25-30mph. This is the main concern when it comes to fire danger. Even with higher humidity levels, the dry fuels can catch fire easily. Combined with the wind, this can spread rapidly. The best prevention will be to use caution when enjoying or working outdoors. Low temperature wise, upper 50s to lower 60s will be pretty common underneath a mostly clear sky. There is a chance for a few clouds to slip into the south by morning, it just depends on how much moisture can move in from the Delta.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO