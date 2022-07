After winning their first race together at Kansas Speedway in May, Kurt Busch challenged his 23XI Racing team to take themselves from good to great. Busch is not only in his first year with the organization — the No. 45 group itself is new. Aside from some expected growing pains of self-inflicted mistakes and issues outside of their control, it would appear things are going as well as they can be. Busch is locked into the playoffs and his Toyota has shown speed.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 18 HOURS AGO