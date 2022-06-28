ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Nick Kyrgios petulantly calls a woman line judge a 'snitch' who 'has no fans' in a meltdown after just one set at Wimbledon... with the Australian also launching a ball out of court and accusing British opponent Paul Jubb of calling out mid-rally

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

It took just 12 minutes for Nick Kyrgios to kick off at Wimbledon - smashing a ball out of court 3 after dropping his serve during the first set of his clash with Paul Jubb.

The Australian bad-boy - who is known for losing his temper - lashed out on Tuesday afternoon during his Wimbledon first-round match against the British world No 219.

Kyrgios had a heated exchange with the chair umpire early in the first set about the noise of the crowd before erupting after Jubb broke him to serve out the set at 6-3.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484BP0_0gONGYow00
It took just 12 minutes for Nick Kyrgios to kick off at Wimbledon on Tuesday afternoon

Speaking to umpire Marija Cicak, Kyrgios said: 'You can't f***ing decide to talk to me in the middle of the point when I'm about to do a backhand, it can't be happening bro.

'They can watch the tennis but speaking and shouting out in the middle of the point, like why? I don't know where it was.'

The incident clearly threw Kyrgios off his game as he struggled for form following it. The 27-year-old was under pressure as Jubb had another break opportunity at 3-4 and failed to keep his composure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VSsm9_0gONGYow00
The Australian bad-boy smashed a ball out of court 3 at Wimbledon after dropping his serve
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OtnX9_0gONGYow00
The incident took place during the first set of his clash with British world No 219 Paul Jubb

The Australian fired his forehand into the net to hand Jubb the break. Kyrgios subsequently lost his temper and fired a ball out of the stadium ground.

During the second set Kyrgios told the chair umpire that he heard 'racial slurs' and criticised the crowd for booing him: 'You should just remove them from the crowd.

'So pure disrespect from a spectator to an athlete is acceptable at Wimbledon? But you don't accept a hat with two logos? When's the line? That's acceptable, racism is acceptable so when does it stop? So where's the line?

'It's been happening for years. If they were making racial slurs to him I would say the same thing.'

Kyrgios went on to lose his temper once again - calling a line judge a 'snitch' and insisting the female official in question 'had no fans'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11rmCV_0gONGYow00
The 27-year-old was then heard hitting out at a female line judge because of her decision 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kEgCq_0gONGYow00
Kyrgios asked whether anyone had attended Wimbledon on Tuesday to 'see her speak'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GMaE3_0gONGYow00

Venting his frustration on court 3, Kyrgios asked the chair umpire: 'Has one person today come to see her [the line judge] speak?'.

'No. I understand, but why is she doing that? Not one person in the stadium has come here to watch her do anything! Not one person.

'Like, you know what I mean? You got fans, but she has got none.

'What did I do? Like, come on. I know, but what? She just selfishly walks to you in the middle of a game because she's a snitch!'.

The fans were clearly growing frustrated with Kyrgios' actions and began to boo the Australian tennis player - causing him to kick off once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFPd9_0gONGYow00
Kyrgios' tattoo reading 'give a man a mask and he will become his true self' was on show 

He ranted: 'They [the fans] have no right to do that, why is it still happening? You should remove them from the crowd. Booing is acceptable at Wimbledon?'

He added: 'You have to tell them [to stop]. They're spectators. They don't have any right to do that. They're spectators who spend money to come watch us play. They should be removed.

'I don't go up to their face in their 9-5 and start clapping when they're scanning s*** at a supermarket. They have no right to do that so why does it keep happening?'

This is not the first time Kyrgios has lashed out on the court. The 2016 Australian Open was a bit of a disaster for Kyrgios.

He complained about the music, swore excessively and threw his racket across the court during his loss to Tomas Berdych.

He went on to cause a scene at the 2019 Rogers Cup - having refused to take part in his clash with Kyle Edmund until he was presented with a pristine new towel instead of a tournament-branded one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VU8q8_0gONGYow00
This is not the first time the Australian bad-boy has kicked off while on court for a match 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48tSQn_0gONGYow00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UzB5t_0gONGYow00
During his clash with Kyle Edmund, Kyrgios demanded that he was given a white towel

In 2019 Kyrgios was also issued with a fine of £17,000 after losing the plot against Norway's Casper Ruud at the Italian Open. He hurled a chair onto the court and kicked a bottle during an extraordinary outburst.

Kyrgios was fined also £98,904 for smashing two racquets and calling the chair umpire a 'f**king tool at the Cincinnati Masters in 2019.

Kyrgios even hit the headlines for his antics off the pitch in 2019 - having been seen at the Dog & Fox Pub in Wimbledon until around 11pm the night before his second-round match with Rafael Nadal.

Kyrgios was seen socialising with friends and chatting to girls at the pub on the Wednesday evening. He subsequently crashed out of the tournament.

Therefore, his recent actions come as no surprise and it is likely we will see more outbursts from the Australian bay-boy over the coming days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ICM7n_0gONGYow00
Kyrgios lost his temper at the 2019 Italian Open, smashing his racket and kicking a water bottle

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

