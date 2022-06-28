'Let's channel our inner MICK LYNCH': GPs vote for industrial action over NHS contract forcing them to see patients on Saturdays and weekday evenings... just 24hrs after medics warned of striking for a 30% pay rise

GPs have voted in favour of taking industrial action over a NHS contract that forces them to offer appointments on Saturdays and up until 8pm on weekdays.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA), who met in Brighton today, asked their union to formally 'organise opposition' to the deal, including 'industrial action if necessary'.

Family doctors urged medics to 'channel our inner Mick Lynch', the rail union leader behind last week's disruptive rail strikes which brought the nation to a standstill.

While GPs would be unlikely to stop providing urgent care, they could refuse to carry out other routine work or cut their hours.

It comes just a day after doctors voted for the BMA to lobby ministers for a huge 30 per cent pay hike in compensation for 'millions' of lost earnings since 2008. Doctors yesterday claimed they were prepared to join 'picket lines' to achieve their demands and admitted that industrial action was 'likely'.

Today's vote specifically called for the BMA to act on a survey last year, in which 80 per cent of GPs voted in favour of industrial action. But a low turnout saw just 35 per cent vote.

Dr Jacqueline Applebee a GP from London, who also chairs a doctors group in union Unite, proposed today's motion and urged her fellow BMA members to follow in the footsteps of rail union RMT, responsible for Britain's worst rail strikes since the 1970.

'I know some of you will be worried about industrial action, but how much more can we take,' she said.

'We should take our lead from the RMT who've quite rightly said enough is enough. Let's channel our inner Mick Lynch, please support this motion.'

But the BMA immediately hit back and said the part of motion demanding action is effectively 'redundant' because too few GPs responded to the 2021 survey. A new, larger ballot would be needed for industrial action to go ahead.

Dr Jacqueline Applebee who brought the motion to the BMA's annual meeting today urged members to follow in footsteps of rail workers disruptive industrial action last week's and 'channel their inner Mick Lynch'

Mick Lynch is the general secretary of National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) the union behind disruptive rail strikes that brought the nation to a standstill last week (Mr Lynch pictured at a rally during strike action last week)

While the motion for potential industrial action was carried the BMA's chair of general practice committee in England Dr Farah Jameel warned members that because turnout was so low in a 2021 poll in support of industrial action the union could not act on it

Doctors want a 30 PER CENT pay rise amid threat of NHS strikes

NHS doctors and GPs will push for a whopping 30 per cent pay rise, it was decided yesterday.

Members of the British Medical Association (BMA) have asked their union to lobby ministers for a massive pay hike over the next five years. They believe doctors have been shortchanged by 'millions' in real terms since 2008 due to inflation.

Doctors said they were prepared to join 'picket lines' to achieve pay restoration and admitted that industrial action was 'likely'.

Members voted in favour of the motion at the BMA's annual meeting in Brighton. The union will now be mandated to push for the salary increase for all doctors, including GPs who make £100,000 per year, on average.

So far ministers have ruled out bowing to unions on pay, arguing that broad salary rises would only add fuel to Britain's spiralling inflation.

The Treasury has told public sector workers they should instead expect rises around the 3 per cent mark.

It comes as criminal law barristers walked off the job today demanding a 15 per cent pay rise and follows last week's disruptive rail strikes — dubbed the worst since the 1970s — which brought the nation to a standstill.

Teachers unions and the civil service are also being balloted on potential industrial action to add to Britain's 'Summer of Discontent'.

The union's chair of general practice committee in England, Dr Farah Jameel, told members at the BMA's annual meeting that last year's ballot was a 'glorified survey' and therefore could not form the basis of industrial action.

'The indicative ballot was just that it was not a formal ballot,' she said.

'What it told us is that the majority of the profession did not vote, so we could not act on those results.

'Let's call it a "glorified survey".'

But Dr Applebee said in her closing remarks that doctors shouldn't shy away from taking industrial action.

'To those of you nervous about industrial action the landscape is changing,' she said.

'Even the barristers were on strike last night.

'We are heading for oblivion if we don't have the courage to fight for ourselves.'

Her argument won over the BMA members, with 57 per cent voting in favour of the union acting on the 2021 poll and opposing the new contract.

Only 17 per cent of medics voted against, with 26 per cent abstaining.

The motion instructs the BMA to ‘act upon the GP ballot of 2021 and to organise opposition to the imposition of the new contact including industrial action if necessary’.

The 2021 indicative ballot was sparked by fury over plans that would effectively ‘name and shame’ GP practices failing to offer more face-to-face appointments.

This fury continued this March when NHS England said GP practices had to start offering weekend and weekday evening appointments.

More evening and weekday appointments for GP services were previously agreed in 2019, before the row over face-to-face access kicked off.

But the implementation of the contract was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

The new contract, which comes into place in October, means each local hub of GP surgeries, known as Primary Care Networks, must offer a full service to patients during the extended hours.

This includes giving patients access to nurses and physiotherapists.

It was part of a package of measures to boost the number of people able to see their family doctor face-to-face.

But the contract prompted opposition from GPs, with BMA members voting in favour of industrial action last November amid an ongoing row with Government over a lack of face-to-face appointments.

The vote came amid sky-high tensions between the Government and GPs, with it coming just days after Sajid Javid unveiled a £250million package of measures to get patients more in-person consultations with GPs.

LONDON: CBA chairman Jo Sidhu QC (pictured) spoke to the crowds as he said that barristers are the 'poor persons of the justice system'

MANCHESTER: Two barristers became emotional after listening to speeches during a protest over funding outside Manchester Crown Court today

MANCHESTER PICCADILLY: The north-west's busiest railway station stands completely deserted at 8am on June 21

VICTORIA: London's second busiest station, serving South London and Sussex including Gatwick, was also deserted last week

What happened the last time junior doctors went on strike?

Junior doctors planning to strike later this year echoes that of similar industrial action back in 2016.

A contract dispute between junior medics and then health secretary Jeremy Hunt led to doctors withdrawing labour three times.

The dispute was regarding plans to scarp overtime rates for junior doctors on every day except Sunday and instead increasing pay.

But many junior doctors felt the change would result in a net loss.

The dispute resulted in a general strike on January 12, the first such industrial action in 40 years.

This was then repeated on February 10 and March 9-10.

On April 26-27 junior doctors withdrew from providing both routine and emergency care, the first time this had ever happened.

In total the strikes led to the cancellation of 100,000 patient appointments.

The dispute only formally ended in 2019 when junior doctors were offered an 8.2 per cent pay rise over four years.

At the time, Health Secretary Sajid Javid's blueprint included a scheme which was planned to effectively 'name and shame' underperforming surgeries.

The BMA criticised the contract and said NHS England had refused to offer practices reimbursement to cover the additional costs for national insurance contributions for staff resulting from the changes, which would lead to cuts in staffing.

In the poll of 5,144 GP practices in England, eight in 10 doctors said they would be happy not to provide data on the number of patients they see in-person and refuse to write vaccination exemption letters, effectively a form of industrial action.

But they held off because of low turnout in the poll, with just 35 per cent of the eligible GP practices taking part.

Industrial action can take many forms, such as working reduced hours, only performing certain aspects of the job, all the way to striking.

Union rules mean the BMA would need more than 50 per cent of all its GP members to vote in favour of industrial action.

The call for GPs to follow in the RMT's footsteps comes after the union mounted a series of disruptive rail strikes — dubbed the worst since the 1970s — which brought the nation to a standstill last week.

It also comes as criminal law barristers walked off the job yesterday demanding a 15 per cent pay rise.

Teachers unions and the civil service are also being balloted on potential industrial action to add to Britain's 'Summer of Discontent'.

Today's vote by the BMA follows talk of doctors — including NHS consultants as well as GPs — joining 'picket lines' over pay from the union's annual meeting yesterday.

Yesterday union members voted in favour of pushing for a whopping 30 per cent pay rise. They believe doctors have been shortchanged by 'millions' in real terms since 2008 due to inflation.

In fiery speeches doctors said they were prepared to join 'picket lines' to achieve this pay restoration adding that industrial action was 'likely'.

If medics took do opt for industrial action, it will be the first time since the junior doctors strike in 2016.

A dispute with then health secretary Jeremy Hunt over changes to junior doctors' contracts was the first time in 40 years that England's medics had taken to the picket lines.

Today's vote calling for the BMA to organise opposition to the new NHS England contract was just one of three motions on the subject.

Two other motions, one for the union to organise for the withdrawal of GP practices from PCNs and another for funding for the networks to be directly added to core GP services, were also passed.

These got 61 per cent and 64 per cent of the vote, respectively.

Moves to boost face-to-face appointments comes amid increasing concerns that many Britons are still struggling to see their family doctor in-person.

Junior doctors have already threatened to strike this year over pay in echoes of the 2016 industrial dispute which saw them walk off the job multipole times in 2016 (pictured)

Official figures show just 63 per cent of consultations were carried out in-person in England in April. At the current rate, it would take until September 2023 to reach the more than 80 per cent of appointments being made in person seen before the pandemic

Salford had the lowest proportion of patients seen in-person with less than half (46 per cent) of appointments made face-to-face. It was followed by Bury (51 per cent), Somerset (53 per cent) and Frimley (53 per cent). Some 79 per cent of appointments in Kirklees were done in person

NHS data shows only 63 per cent of consultations with a family doctor in England were face-to-face in April, compared to more than 80 per cent pre-pandemic.

A survey earlier this year revealed that patient satisfaction with their GP surgery has plummeted to its lowest ever level, fuelled by the appointments crisis.

It has seen patients rushed through consultations like 'goods on a factory conveyor belt', a damning report warned last month. A quarter of consultations are taking five minutes or less in some parts of the country.

Doctors say squeezing in so many appointments raises the risk of missing diseases and prescribing the wrong drugs.

It comes amid a concern about the country's supply of GPs, with NHS data showing England has also lost the equivalent of 2,000 full-time GPs since 2015 and there are now an average of 2,200 patients per family doctor.

Many are retiring in their 50s, moving abroad or leaving to work in the private sector because of soaring demand and paperwork.

The row over current levels of face-to-face appointments, in particular, has also been named as one factor for GPs quitting.

Who else is set to join the summer strike contagion?

Strikes could spread across the economy in the coming months. These are the areas affected – and those which could be hit – and the unions behind the ballots.

TRANSPORT

Strikes by the RMT across three days last week closed half of the country's rail network and reduced service to a fifth of normal levels.

The Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA) is also balloting thousands of staff at Network Rail and several train companies, with the possibility of strikes as soon as July.

The train drivers' union Aslef is set to strike at Greater Anglia and the Croydon Tramlink in the coming weeks.

Unite is also balloting about 500 British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow over a refusal to reverse a 10 per cent pandemic pay cut. If workers vote in favour, strikes are likely in July – potentially ruining some summer holidays.

EDUCATION

Teachers' union NAS/UWT will ballot members over action unless the Government backs demands for a 12 per cent pay rise. A pay award for 2022/23 is due in November.

The National Education Union has said it will ballot its 460,000 members if a pay rise in line with inflation is not offered by the Government.

HEALTHCARE

Unison, which represents NHS staff, has said strikes are possible unless the annual pay offer for them is not close to the rate of inflation. The British Medical Association, which represents doctors, has also said it will prepare for a ballot unless junior doctors are given a 22 per cent 'restorative' pay rise.

The Royal College of Nursing has also demanded a pay rise of 5 per cent above inflation.

CIVIL SERVICE

The Public and Commercial Services Union, which represents civil service workers, will hold a ballot in September over pay, pensions and redundancies.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

The Unison, GMB and Unite unions have said local government staff in England, Wales and Northern Ireland should receive a pay increase of at least £2,000 each. Workers include rubbish collectors, library staff, teaching assistants and care workers.

Unite said it will support 'any action' by workers to achieve a pay rise.

COMMUNICATIONS

The Communication Workers Union will ballot Royal Mail workers in a dispute over a pay rise offer of 2 per cent.

The union has also sent ballot papers to BT workers including engineers, contact centre staff and retail employees over pay. It could result in the first strike at the company since it was privatised in the mid-1980s.

PARKING WARDENS

For some commuters hit by rising fuel costs and rail strikes, it is the glimmer of a silver lining.

This month traffic wardens will start a seven-day strike in protest at pay cuts and 'fire and rehire' tactics.

The walkout in Wiltshire means penalty charge notices will not be issued and charges in council car parks will not be enforced, costing £30,000 in revenue.

The action by the GMB from June 30 to July 6 follows two days of strikes in the county in May.

The union is opposing a pay cut of 10 per cent, or £2,000 a year, for traffic wardens, and said members were 'at the end of their tether'.

Wiltshire Council is seeking to save £800,000 annually by ending contractual unsocial hours payments for almost 350 staff, including social workers and care workers.