Monroe County redistricting commission will meet to modify proposed map

By Jeremy Moule
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvOxZ_0gONFdJu00 After a roughly two-month delay, the committee tasked with drawing new districts for the Monroe County Legislature is scheduled to meet Thursday. After a roughly two month delay, the committee tasked with drawing new districts for the Monroe County Legislature is scheduled to meet Thursday.

Monroe County Legislature President Sabrina LaMar called the meeting Monday afternoon, saying the committee would “direct the vendor to produce changes to the initial draft map.” The county has hired ArcBridge Consulting and Training to aid in development of the maps.

The Legislative Redistricting Commission released the draft map on May 1 and the panel was supposed to submit its recommended maps to the Legislature by June 11. The commission held public hearings from May 2-9, but has not met since.

Just minutes before the meeting announcement was distributed through email, Yversha Roman, the Legislature’s Democratic minority leader, said she had her own questions about the status of redistricting, which happens every 10 years following the completion of the federal census.

“I’m honestly not sure why she hasn’t called us back,” Roman said.

Roman added that the commission will need to weigh the feedback received at the public hearings and decide how or whether to modify the proposed maps.

CITY sent an e-mail to LaMar’s office requesting an interview regarding the status of the redistricting process before 9 a.m. Monday. LaMar’s office had not responded when the meeting notice went out in the afternoon.

The draft maps make mostly minor adjustments to existing district lines, some of which address longstanding complaints around specific districts. For example, East Rochester is split in half under the current maps, which were approved in 2011 and for now remain in effect. The new map places East Rochester entirely within Legislative District 18 instead of splitting it between Districts 10 and 18.

Similarly, the village of Brockport and SUNY Brockport, which had been in separate but adjoining districts, would both be part of District 2.

The commission meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.in the Legislature Chambers at the County Office Building, 39 W. Main St.
The proposed map and other information regarding redistricting can be found on the commission’s website, monroecountyredistricting.com.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com .

