ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutdale, OR

I-84 reopens after blown tire on semi-truck halts traffic for hours through Columbia River Gorge

By Oregon Public Broadcasting
klcc.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 84 has fully reopened nearly nine hours after a Monday morning crash that completely closed long sections of the interstate between Hood River and Troutdale. Oregon State Police said a blown tire on a truck carrying a crane Monday led to the crash at around 6:45 a.m. I-84...

www.klcc.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDRV

Thousands without power across Oregon & California due to thunderstorm

UPDATE: According to Pacific Power's website, power has been restored to thousands of customers in the Bend area around 7:20 p.m. According to Pacific Power, roughly 1,500 customers are still without power in the area . BEND, Ore-- Thousands of Pacific Power customers are without, or were without, power today...
BEND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Elderly man dies when pickup overturns on East Idaho highway

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry's Lake in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a 2013 Dutch Camp trailer west on US Highway 20. The driver drove off the right shoulder, over corrected, then off the left shoulder and overturned. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
KTVZ News Channel 21

Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge

A truck driver from Washington state got a ticket and some major trouble when he decided to take Pelton Dam Road late Tuesday night and crashed on the narrow, one-lane Willow Creek Bridge, Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock said. The post Washington trucker gets a ticket – and big trouble – on Pelton Dam Road’s narrow one-lane bridge appeared first on KTVZ.
MADRAS, OR
eastidahonews.com

Man killed in Island Park crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police. On Friday, July 1, at 12:36 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single vehicle fatality crash on westbound US Highway 20 at milepost 405, north of Henry’s Lake, in Fremont County. An 88-year-old man of Nampa was driving a...
ISLAND PARK, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troutdale, OR
Traffic
State
Oregon State
City
Troutdale, OR
City
Cascade Locks, OR
Local
Oregon Traffic
klcc.org

Fire officials warn Oregon and Washington partiers to be extra careful with fireworks

Firework-related injuries and deaths spiked during the pandemic. So authorities in the Pacific Northwest are asking people to be more careful this Fourth of July. The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission found a 50 percent increase in deaths and injuries from fireworks during the pandemic. The injuries came as many municipalities canceled July 4th public displays, prompting some people to celebrate at home, where fireworks can be more dangerous.
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Interstate 84 closed in eastern Oregon due to wildfire smoke

ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Transportation officials said Tuesday evening that Interstate 84 is closed near the border of Oregon and Idaho because of wildfire smoke. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed westbound in Ontario and eastbound in Baker City because of smoke from a wildfire. Officials said fire crews were responding but it was unknown when the freeway would reopen.
BAKER CITY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River Gorge#Asphalt#Traffic Accident#Oregon State Police#Odot
clayconews.com

SEMI-TRUCK CRASH WITH SIGNIFICANT HIGHWAY CLOSURE ON INTERSTATE 84 IN OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin...
KATU.com

Fourth of July fireworks shows happening in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Are you looking to find somewhere to watch fireworks this Fourth of July?. A few cities including Portland, Vancouver, and Cannon Beach have banned the use of fireworks. RELATED | Where can fireworks be sold, used in Western Oregon & SW Washington?. If you are looking...
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Cougar spotted in Deschutes River Woods

A cougar was spotted Wednesday night in an area of the Deschutes River Woods. Sheriff’s deputies say it’s a reminder to be vigilant when outdoors and when encountering wildlife. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said a Deschutes River Woods resident reported seeing the cougar in a vacant lot...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
oregontoday.net

I-84 Fatal, Multnomah Co., June 28

On June 26, 2022, at approximately 6:45 A.M., A semi-truck with a crane boom and a flatbed trailer was traveling eastbound on I-84 near milepost 42 when a tire blew. The truck, operated by Marvin Klopfenstein (37), plowed through the cement barrier into the east-bound lane where it jackknifed and rolled onto its side. The truck slid on the cement barrier and caught on fire. The driver escaped with only minor injuries. I-84 remains closed in both directions. The Oregon Department of Transportation is diligently working with Gerlock towing and US Ecology on the cleanup. An estimated 200 gallons of fuel, oil, and antifreeze came from the vehicle. The pavement was gouged in places that will need to be repaired before the highway re-opening. OSP was assisted by Multnomah County Sheriff’s office, ODOT, Cascade Locks Fire, Gerlock Towing, and Purdy’s towing. US Ecology responded for environmental cleanup. For information regarding the highway reopening, visit www.tripcheck.com.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99E IN OREGON

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (June 27, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at approximately 9:23 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99E at SE Jennings Avenue in Milwaukie. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound red Harley...
ABC4

What makes Bear Lake so blue?

UTAH (ABC4) – If you’re not familiar with Bear Lake nestled between northern Utah and Idaho, it certainly is a rare sight. While most lakes in the United States look relatively the same, Bear Lake looks like something straight out of a tropical vacation. Known for its striking turquoise blue water, the popular recreation destination […]
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy