‘Democracy is dead’: People rally in Bloomington after Supreme Court overturn of Roe v. Wade

By Luzane Draughon, The Herald-Times
 4 days ago

Sally Heppner, an Indiana University junior, is a queer woman who, following the overturn of Roe v. Wade, is scared for the future, for her sisters and for the women and non-binary people in her life.

“Democracy is dead,” she said.

About 400 people of all ages, gathered at the Monroe County Courthouse Monday afternoon to protest the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to revoke abortion as a constitutional right.

Signs in the hands of protesters read “Keep your laws off my body,” “Women’s rights are human rights” and “Stop the war on women.”

As the group marched toward the Women’s Care Center, they chanted “We won’t go back” and “My body, my choice!”

Luke Kubhel, one of the protest organizers with the Party for Socialism and Liberation, said it’s important that in every city, people get out in the streets and fight for their rights, demanding plans from elected officials.

“Reproductive rights are not given from above, they’re taken from below,” he said.

Voting is not enough, Kubhel said. People need to think about who they are voting for, and demand creativity in their elected officials’ actions.

One of the goals of the protests in Bloomington is to take down pro-life organizations such as the Women’s Care Center, Kubhel said.

Ashley Culbertson, another organizer from PSL, said the protesters want to target the center as it dissuades women from seeking an abortion. The workers at the center are not required to be licensed medical providers and are not bound by HIPAA , she said, and can sell women’s personal information.

“We really want to make sure that these clinics that practice these absolutely disgusting practices are shut down,” she said.

The protesters spent an hour outside of the center, waiting for employees to leave. Kubhel said their goal was to make the workers uncomfortable and understand the community does not appreciate them being here. The protesters will not touch them or damage their property, he said.

A security patrol and three cars from the Bloomington Police Department arrived and spoke to organizers. The protest then marched back to the courthouse, after which employees left the building to get in their cars.

Culbertson said she’s most worried about living in Indiana, a state likely to severely restrict abortion access following the fall of Roe v. Wade. Nationally, people should call for a referendum to protect abortion rights, she said, and locally people should donate to organizations including Black Lives Matter B-Town, which is having a fundraiser to stock up on Plan B to give to people of color who will need it most. Their Venmo is @BLM-BTOWN.

Heppner said she felt hopeless when Roe v. Wade was overturned. It was an out-of-body experience for her.

“It felt very dystopian,” she said. “Even now, today, standing here and marching, it doesn’t feel like something that’s real.”

People looking to support abortion rights should reach out to their representatives, educate those around them and donate to local organizations that support basic health care, Heppner said.

Amira Sabbagh said she attended the protest because she passionately believes women should make their own healthcare decisions.

“That includes having an abortion, should one be necessary,” she said. “And only she can decide if it’s necessary.”

Future generations not having the same rights as before, Sabbagh said, is almost unbelievable. She said she hopes people protest, contact their elected representatives, vote and support abortion funds.

Jackie Hall said there will be ramifications from the overturning of Roe v. Wade in society. Her son and his husband called Hall on Friday after the decision was released, upset.

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said the decisions regarding the right to same-sex marriage, obtaining contraceptives and the right to engage in private sexual acts should be reconsidered now that the constitutional right to an abortion has been revoked.

Hall said she believes the conservative view on abortion is often religion based, and while she doesn’t care how people worship, she doesn’t want those views affecting her or her family.

“I don't think or feel like the government should have any part in making decisions about my body,” she said.

The separation of church and state has been eroded, Hall said, by those with money and power such as former President Donald Trump.

Ollie Moore, an IU junior who helps run IU Students Against Reproductive Restraints, said they want to be present at rallies like this one to be gender inclusive for the non-binary and transgender people.

“There’s a lot of talk of womanhood and how this is a woman’s issue,” they said. “But it’s so much more.”

Maya Gray, another IU junior, said it’s important now more than ever to be intersectional. Queer people, transgender people, people with disabilities and people of color are going to be disproportionately affected by this ruling, she said.

“If I were to have a kid, her grandparents would have more rights than her,” she said. “This isn’t going to end with Roe v. Wade.”

Reach Luzane Draughon at ldraughon@gannett.com or @luzdraughon on Twitter.

WretchedSoul
3d ago

oh good grief abortion is still available and they can thank all the women that abused abortions and taking a mile when given a inch on time limits to get one ... abortion has never been a right the only right you have with opting to get one is the right to privacy by the 14th amendment... it's a medical option not a right ... if you dont want to have children get your tubes tied or be personally responsible enough to use the variety of birth control available...

Charles Langley
4d ago

I don't know how many people can cry about a decision that stops the killing of babies. that's what abortion is it is murder.!!

dontdropdatdundundun
3d ago

Anybody that claims democracy is dead after this ruling doesn't understand basic US civics.

