Victor Mete wants everyone to know he had no involvement in the alleged assault that launched a lawsuit against Hockey Canada, which ended in a settlement. Mete was part of Team Canada for the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships that started in December of 2017, but in a statement released on his Twitter account he insists he was not part of the celebration of the gold medal where the alleged sexual assault took place. He adds that he's deeply troubled by the incident and is willing to speak with whomever is conducting the investigation. Here's his statement in full:

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO