Saints Fantasy Football 2022 Outlook: RB Alvin Kamara

A consistent Top-5 PPR Running Back in Fantasy, Kamara's value in 2022 is up in the air because of a possible suspension.

In 2020, Kamara led all running backs in PPR scoring, edging out Dalvin Cook and Derrick Henry thanks to a six-touchdown performance on Christmas Day against the Minnesota Vikings. Kamara’s historic performance cemented a victory for owners in numerous fantasy football leagues.

His versatility and nose for the endzone made him the number one running back in fantasy heading into 2021. And though he did not put up the same video game-like numbers, Kamara finished as a Top-10 running back in PPR leagues for the fifth consecutive year.

Reviewing Kamara's 2021 Fantasy Season

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against the New York Giants. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara finished fourth in points per week among running backs in PPR leagues a season ago. Limited to just 13 games, Kamara still proved to be one of the most valuable running backs in fantasy football and is nearly a lock to be drafted in the first round year in and year out.

His ability to receive out of the backfield has separated Kamara from the rest of the pack, but last year, the 2017 Rookie of the Year saw a career-low in receptions and receiving yards.

Kamara finished with 216.5 fantasy points in PPR over 13 games, averaging 18 points per outing. With many injuries, Kamara seemed like New Orleans’ only offensive source, allowing defenses to key in on the 5x Pro Bowler and bringing his numbers down for the first time in 3 fantasy seasons.

Headed into 2022, Kamara should thrive off of the return of wide receiver Michael Thomas and the additions of receivers Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave. Those playmaking threats on the outside paired with Jameis Winston should take pressure off of Kamara to be the sole playmaker, opening up the field to allow him to do what he does best.

However, Kamara’s 2022 availability is in question. Reports from as recently as last week claim that Kamara is facing a six-game suspension . How will this affect his fantasy value? And where should he be selected if he is suspended?

Outlook for Alvin Kamara's 2022 Fantasy Season

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (14 and running back Alvin Kamara (41) shake hands during pre-game warmups before the game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Despite his success in fantasy football since entering the league, Kamara’s first-round value is seriously questioned for 2022. With a potential six-week suspension looming, Kamara could slip out of the first round in many drafts. So the question is, when should Kamara come off the board?

There is no question about how valuable Kamara is to fantasy owners. But the longer it takes to have a concrete answer to when and if the NFL league office comes down on Kamara with a suspension, the more complicated it becomes to mock his draft position in 2022 fantasy football.

If the league does not issue a suspension before the start of the season, Kamara should be a first-round pick in the majority of leagues. However, if he is hit with a suspension before your draft, remember this, Kamara averaged 18 points per game last season in PPR leagues if he were to miss six games because of suspension, he could finish with roughly 216 points in 12 games.

With those numbers, he would have finished as a top 10 running back a season ago, making him a first or second-round selection. All in all, Kamara remains literal fantasy gold, suspended or not. Be cautious but know he is still worth one of your first two picks headed into what should be a fun and electric 2022 for the New Orleans Saints offense.

