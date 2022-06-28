ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans' Amani Hooker was mic'd up at mandatory minicamp

By Mike Moraitis
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker was one of the players who were mic’d up during the team’s mandatory minicamp a few weeks ago.

Tennessee’s three-day event, which was held from June 14-16, featured a pair of practices open to the media, and guys like Hooker, linebacker David Long and quarterback Ryan Tannehill all sporting microphones got us even closer to the action.

The 2019 fourth-round pick made up one half of one of the best safety duos in the NFL in 2021, as evidenced by he and fellow safety Kevin Byard posting top-five Pro Football Focus grades at the position.

Now, the sights and sounds of mandatory minicamp practice from the perspective of Hooker.

Hooker is entering a contract year in 2022. The Iowa product is one of three members of the 2019 draft class who are set to hit free agency in 2023, along with Long and right guard Nate Davis.

A recent report revealed the Titans and Hooker have had preliminary talks about a contract extension, but nothing appears imminent at the moment.

With mandatory minicamp in the books, the Titans will turn their attention to training camp, with rookies set to report on July 23 and veterans on July 26. The Titans’ first practice of training camp will take place on July 27.

