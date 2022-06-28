ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IN

Morgan County Board of Zoning Appeals approves zoning variances

By E-Edition
The Reporter-Times
The Reporter-Times
 4 days ago

The Morgan County Board of Zoning Appeals granted variances to three people during its meeting Monday night.

Cadarrius Hoskins was granted two variances for a building he is planning in the town of Paragon.

I-69 Finish Line: Last stretch of Morgan Street extension to open in July or August.

Hoskins has purchased property at the intersection of State Road 67 and Union Street. He is planning to remove the old structures on the land and construct a garage.

He needed a variance to reduce the front yard setback from the required 25 feet to 10 feet.

He also needed a variance to build his new garage across the property line of his lots.

There was no one in opposition to his requests, which were approved by the board.

The board is requiring him to construct a privacy fence around the area that he will use to hold vehicles which are to be repaired.

Frank and Karen Tejera received a variance to construct a 30- by 40-foot pole barn on their property that will be within seven feet of their property line.

Their property is located at 8221 McWhorter Road in Green Township.

The county ordinance requires a 15-foot setback.

The Tejeras needed the variance due to the location of their septic system on their property.

Their neighbor told the board they had no objection to the request.

Brian and Melissa Bruner received a variance to turn a garage on the property into a living area for their son.

County ordinance requires homes be a minimum of 950 square feet. The garage will be a 576-square-foot home.

The property is located on West Archie Court in Baker Township and no one objected to the request.

Others are reading: No injuries or illnesses in TOA fire in Mooresville, officials say.

Two variance requests for Steven Boylan were tabled until the July meeting. Boylan wants to establish a campground on property on North Kivett Road.

The next scheduled meeting of the Morgan County Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at the Morgan County Administration Building, 180 S. Main St., Martinsville.

Southside Times

Building Greenwood the right way

Margaret McGovern came to Greenwood when there were only around 30,000 to 40,000 people. “It was still just known as a small town and things weren’t moving very quickly at that time,” she mentioned. She had always had an interest in politics and her husband, Phil, was captain in the JAG (Judge Advocate General) core before moving to Indiana. “When we got to Indiana, I started becoming interested in small-town government. I attended some council meetings and met Jeanette Surina, who had decided it was time for Greenwood to start moving forward,” McGovern remembered. Surina became the mayor and McGovern was elected for city council. “I remember her theme while running for mayor was to put Greenwood on the map. She was a great cheerleader for the town,” said McGovern.
GREENWOOD, IN
FOX59

Lost hikers found in Monroe Co. wilderness

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A couple from Valparaiso were found after going missing in the Charles C. Deam Wilderness of the Hoosier National Forest outside of Bloomington. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a 44-year-old man called 911 at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday after he and his wife became lost while hiking in […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Fishers feels the purple rain

Several Democratic and Libertarian candidates attended part of the Indiana Democratic Party’s 2022 Town Hall Series on Tuesday at the Fishers branch of the Hamilton East Public Library, 5 Municipal Drive. With over 150 people in attendance, it was a room packed with local citizens who wanted to hear and speak with candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House, Indiana Secretary of State, and the state legislature.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — Mark your calendars!. 'Tenderloin Tuesdays' return to Hamilton County for the 13th year. You can sink your teeth into indiana's signature sandwich every Tuesday between June 28 and July 26 at 30 restaurants in Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Westfield and more. You can also sign up...
FOX59

15 new Indiana laws going into effect on July 1

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana General Assembly has more work to do at the Statehouse, with Gov. Eric Holcomb calling the legislature back for a special session on July 25. Lawmakers are expected to take up the governor’s plan to distribute $225 payments to Indiana taxpayers as part of a proposal to help Hoosiers with gas […]
INDIANA STATE
clintoncountydailynews.com

Witham Health Services Named Number One Healthiest Employer

CNO Financial of Carmel, Witham Health Services of Lebanon, Max Service Group of Indianapolis and MJ Insurance of Carmel were named the 2021 Healthiest Employers® of Indiana at an event hosted by First Person Advisors, NFP and Springbuk, and sponsored by Paylocity and SIHO Insurance Services. The four companies...
LEBANON, IN
wrtv.com

IFD battles fire on Indy's north side Wednesday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews battled a fire Wednesday night on the city's north side. Crews responded to the scene and located an apartment building on fire within The Retreat Northwest apartment complex. There is currently no word on the cause or possible injuries. This is a developing...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
