NM Guv Signs Order Strengthening Abortion Protections

The Public Regulation Commission yesterday unanimously decided Public Service Company of New Mexico must provide a rate reduction to customers when the San Juan Generating Station goes completely offline at the end of September. According to a news release announcing the decision, commissioners say PNM is unlawfully delaying the issuance of low-cost bonds—allowed under the state’s Energy Transition Act and a prior financing order—to avoid reducing its rates until after the commission rules on a rate case PNM intends to file in December. Yesterday’s decision follows a motion from several advocacy groups earlier this year asking the PRC to enforce the ETA’s finance provisions to avoid having PNM overcharge customers. As a result of the PRC’s decision, PNM will have a 10% rate reduction, resulting in approximately $94 million in customer savings when the San Juan Generating Station closes. The order also requires PNM to report to both customers and the PRC on various financial aspects of the order—including providing the PRC with an explanation regarding “the prudence” of delaying its bond issue beyond the San Juan Generation Station abandonment dates. “The bottom line is that PNM has made an attempt to cheat on its obligations under the ETA,” Commissioner Stephen Fischmann said in a statement. “We won’t tolerate bilking customers out of money illegally.” In a statement following the decision, PNM Chairman and CEO Pat Vincent-Collawn said the company will appeal the decision. “It is disheartening for PNM to be arbitrarily penalized today for opting not to file its planned customer rate increases over the last two years, a change made for the benefit of customers as we navigated the energy transition amid an unforeseeable global pandemic,” Vincent-Collawn said.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO