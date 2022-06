As much as I enjoy my visits to Chestertown, I am also enjoying getting to know the small census-designated places in upper Kent County. Recently I featured two houses in Still Pond and today’s feature introduced me to Kennedyville, population 230, as of the 2020 census. This quiet community surrounded by farmland of grain may be small but it has three properties listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Knocks Hall, Woodland Hall and Shrewsbury Church. Kennedyville took its name from the man who laid out the town, John Kennedy, of Port Kennedy in Chester County, Pennsylvania. Today the single family residences along the two main streets date from approximately 1870 to 1930 and the predominant architectural style is the two and a half story frame house with a front porch facing the street. Today’s featured house is an excellent example of this rural vernacular style.

