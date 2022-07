A poor Guatemalan family is reeling over the deaths of two teenage cousins, who were among the 53 migrants found dead in a tractor trailer in Texas. One of their grandmothers said there are not many work opportunities where they live – and that's why he left for a better life in the U.S. "If I had money, he would not have had the need to leave."

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO