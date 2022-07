Carlos Sainz edged out Max Verstappen to claim the first pole position of his Formula One career for today’s British Grand Prix.In the rain at Silverstone on Saturday, Ferrari’s Sainz excelled to see off world champion Verstappen by just 0.072 seconds with Charles Leclerc third in the other scarlet car.Sergio Perez qualified fourth, with Lewis Hamilton a full second back in fifth - one spot ahead of compatriot Lando Norris who took sixth for McLaren. Hamilton’s team-mate at Mercedes George Russell finished eighth. “Thanks everyone for staying out there in this rain,” said Sainz. “Spaniards struggle with the rain,...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO