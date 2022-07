FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flintstone himself, Kyle Kuzma surprised YMCA campers in Flint on Thursday. He said that he used to spend countless hours at the YMCA. "I told everybody in there. This is like my second home. You know, I used to be here and all types of times my mom has always worked so used to take the bus here and play and play in the morning with all the old-heads and then play at five people my age, so countless hours, definitely countless," said Wizards Forward, Flint Native, Kyle Kuzma.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO