ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The Empire State Building lit up in honor of Pride Week in 2014, New York City

peapix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 1970, New York City has celebrated LGBTQIA+ pride with a parade, public speeches and rallies, and record-setting crowds—officials estimate the 2019 NYC Pride March...

peapix.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

What Is The Scariest Roller Coaster In All Of New York State?

Have you ever wanted to the ride the scariest roller coaster in all of New York State? Take a ride on the Coney Island Cyclone. The Coney Island Cyclone is a wooden roller coaster at Luna Park in Coney Island. For those that don't know, Coney Island is located in Brooklyn. The coaster opened to the public on June 26th, 1927. The Cyclone reaches a maximum speed of 60 miles per hour. It may not be the fastest or tallest in New York, but it's one of the scariest. It reaches a maximum height of 85 feet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

New York resident wins $1K a week for life

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Lottery announced that one second-prize ticket was sold for the June 25 CASH4LIFE drawing. According to the NY Lottery, the ticket was sold at 4th Ave Snack Plus located at 73 South Fourth Avenue in Mount Vernon. The ticket was worth a guaranteed $1,000 a week for life. Residents can check the winning numbers here.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Gotham Gazette

New Brownsville Complex Offers Housing for Formerly Incarcerated Individuals, Dent in New York's Prison-to-Shelter Pipeline

A new supportive housing development with 52 units designated for recently incarcerated individuals is now open in Brownsville, Brooklyn. This past week, the Osborne Association, a nonprofit focused on helping justice-involved people, celebrated the opening of their first housing initiative of its kind, part of their broader $179 million Marcus Garvey Extension Project.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Queens Post

Op-Ed: A Message to New York Seniors and Disabled New Yorkers, Freeze Your Rent

It’s no secret that rent prices are rising in NYC. But there is one secret you should know—some New Yorkers can freeze their rent. For more than twenty years, I’ve lived in my Washington Heights apartment. When I moved in, my daughter was just a baby, and now her babies are being raised here, too. While my daughter goes to work, I wake up early each day to walk my oldest granddaughter to elementary school and come back after to feed my youngest granddaughter breakfast before going to the park and then doing my household chores. This is my labor of love.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
invisiblepeople.tv

Harlem Apartment Residents on Rent Strike Over Building Conditions

A group of renters in Harlem are going on a rent strike to protest living conditions in their building, according to a new civil action filed in the New York County Court. Residents of the rent-stabilized building at 1833 Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd allege in the lawsuit that their landlord, Manhattanville Holdings LLC, and property manager, Israel David failed to adequately repair the building following a deadly fire that occurred in November 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dealerscope

Joe Friedman, Legendary New York City Retailer, Dies at 76

Joe Friedman, co-founder of long-time New York City music retailer, J&R Music World, has passed away at 76 years old. He co-founded J&R in 1971 with his wife, Rachelle. “J&R was just that: Joe and Rachelle. Although we were married for 50 years, we used to joke that it was actually 100 because we worked together, too,” Rachelle reflected. “It was a beautiful partnership and marriage because Joe was a brilliant, charismatic, funny, kind, generous, and visionary man. I miss him every day. The outpouring of love and respect—not to mention funny stories—I have received from former J&R employees is a true testament to how much he meant to all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Pride March#The Empire State Building#Racism#Lgbtqia
norwoodnews.org

Port Morris: Housing Lottery Launches for Units at 304 East 134th Street

An affordable housing lottery has launched for units in a 7-story, residential building at 304 East 134th Street in the Port Morris section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Designed by S. Wieder Architect, and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residential units. Available on NYC Housing Connect, the online portal of NYC Department of Housing, Preservation and Development (HPD) are 7 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

The 51st International African Arts Festival Returns to Brooklyn This Weekend!

After celebrating its historic 50th anniversary last year, during a year of lingering COVID, the International African Arts Festival (IAAFestival2022) returns to Brooklyn, revived and stronger than ever. IAAF– New York City’s longest-running celebration of worldwide African music, dance, and culture– will take place at Commodore Barry Park, located at...
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Massive Brawl Breaks Out On Incoming Carnival Cruise to New York

In another instance of life getting back to normal, officials say a huge brawl broke out on a cruise ship that was set to dock in New York Tuesday. The cruise industry was hit pretty hard during the time COVID levels were high, and health experts advised the public to maybe reconsider their next trip. But now people are back, and it appears are back to acting like they would normally would.
ACCIDENTS
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Wave With 'Worst Version' Of Omicron Starting, Leading NY Doctor Says

A new COVID-19 wave with the strongest strain of the Omicron variant appears to have started in New York, one of NYC's top epidemiologists in the city is saying. Dr. Jay Varma, who was former Mayor Bill de Blasio's top public health advisor during the pandemic, said the infection rate appears to have stabilized at a high level rather than subsiding as summer starts to get into full swing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Billionaires’ Row landlord fed up with outdoor dining

UPDATED June 27, 2022, 5:39 p.m.: Some landlords have embraced outdoor dining to save their struggling tenants, but one Billionaires’ Row building owner is decidedly not a fan. The restaurants renting space at the Osborne have turned the landmarked apartment building into a “three-ring circus,” the owner declares in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman killed by NYC subway train after falling on tracks

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old woman was hit and killed by a subway train at the Grand Central subway station in Midtown Manhattan after she fell onto the tracks. It happened about 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday on the southbound #7 platform. The NYPD says that no one pushed her and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HipHopDX.com

Iconic Rap Quotes From LL COOL J, Ice Cube & More Pop Up All Over NYC Ahead Of Rock The Bells Festival

New York, NY – With LL COOL J’s inaugural Rock The Bells Festival right around the corner, New York City-based artist Jay Shells is building anticipation for the event with his viral “Rap Quotes.” Originally launched in 2013, Shells gained national recognition for the project when he placed over 30 street signs with lyrical references to Hip Hop songs at their appropriate Big Apple locations.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy