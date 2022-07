LEXINGTON, Ky. (July 1, 2022) — Yuha Jung, Ph.D., associate professor and director of graduate studies in the University of Kentucky College of Fine Arts, has been named one of 14 University Research Professors for 2022-23. The University Research Professorship Awards honor faculty members who have demonstrated excellence that addresses scientific, social, cultural and economic challenges in our region and around the world. Each University Research Professor, nominated based on criteria set by college leadership, receives a one-year award of $10,000.

