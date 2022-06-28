Parents, students show up at Forney school board meeting to protest new dress code

A number of parents and student showed up at the Forney ISD school board meeting Monday night to fight what some call extreme changes to the school dress code.

The Forney school board is banning the wearing of hoodies, all hoodies at all schools and banning dresses and skirts for Forney ISD students in 5th thru 12 grade.

The board says it's about boosting kids self esteem and trying to balance socio-economic differences.

But many students that have spoke out against the new rules say that's ridiculous, insisting it won't change anything.

Opponents have collected more than 5,000 signature on a petition asking for the board to reverse its decision.

Parents who spoke at the Forney ISD meeting told the board members the dress code is not the big problem facing schools today.

No one spoke in favor of the dress code.

