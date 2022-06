One person was transported to a local hospital as the result of a crash between a car and a motorcycle in the Village of Lakewood on Monday. Lakewood Fire responded to the crash in the area of Fairdale Avenue and East Fairmount Avenue just before 10:15 PM. On arrival, immediate medical care was provided to one of the drivers. He was transported to UPMC Chautauqua for suspected non-life threatening injuries. The crash led to restricted traffic on East Fairmount Avenue for about one hour as fire crews cleared the road and police investigated. Lakewood Fire was assisted at the scene by Chautauqua County EMS, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and the Lakewood-Busti Police Department.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO