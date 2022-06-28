ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Black Ex-Minneapolis Policeman Convicted In Killing Woman Who Called 911 Released From Prison

BET
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohamed Noor, a former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home, was reportedly released from prison on parole on Monday (June 27). According to the Associated Press, the development comes months after...

www.bet.com

Comments / 22

Mike Heinen
4d ago

should have gotten life for murdering an innocent woman

Reply(4)
15
knife
3d ago

The race, and Religion card, the best get-.me-out -of-jail joke.

Reply(1)
7
 

