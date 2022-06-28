ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

With frontrunner Tim Michels skipping event, 3 GOP governor candidates vow to enforce Wisconsin abortion ban

By Molly Beck, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago

GREEN BAY – Three Republicans vying to defeat Democratic incumbent Gov. Tony Evers this fall pledged to bar transgender teenagers from undergoing gender reassignment surgeries and to preserve the state's abortion ban and fire any prosecutor or sheriff who refuses to enforce it.

But the focus of the first major public forum in the GOP primary for governor was on what was missing: the candidate leading in state polling.

Tim Michels, a wealthy construction executive who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump , skipped the Monday night forum at the private Green Bay Christian school Providence Academy just days after a new statewide survey conducted by the Marquette University Law School showed him leading the field.

"I'm as frustrated as you all are. We showed up because we care about the voters of Green Bay," said former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, who is trailing Michels by one percentage point in the Marquette poll. "We care about the people of Wisconsin and we want to have a debate on the issues but unfortunately, Tim Michels does not."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mgSmi_0gON2MMZ00

Instead of attending the forum, Michels held a campaign rally in his hometown of Lomira at Midwestern Shooters Supply.

"Some candidates think the path to victory is to tear other Republicans apart and divide the party. I’m a builder. I’m building a strong collation of voters from all across the state to beat Tony Evers, and that’s what I’m focused on," Michels said in a statement.

Subscribe to our On Wisconsin Politics newsletter for the week's political news explained.

Kevin Nicholson, a management consultant from Delafield, suggested Michels' absence was disqualifying.

“If you aren’t here tonight in front of a moderator who wants a Republican to win in November, then you’re not prepared to go through what you have to go through to win the general election,” Nicholson said.

The rally was scheduled weeks after he was invited to the Monday forum, according to moderator Joe Giganti, who hosts a conservative radio show on WTAQ in Green Bay.

Kleefisch, Nicholson and state Rep. Tim Ramthun largely agreed on the issues Giganti brought forward but a notable difference was in their answers to whether they believed the 2020 election was "stolen," referring to Trump's false argument that voter fraud led to his loss to President Joe Biden.

Ramthun was unequivocal and said yes. Kleefisch and Nicholson attempted to evade a yes or no answer with explanations but Giganti cut them off.

More: GOP governor candidate Tim Michels won't say whether he would certify the next presidential election

The top four candidates running the GOP primary for governor have embraced Trump's distortions about the election and have called for overhauling the state's system of elections and voting rules. Ramthun has also put forward resolutions to decertify the 2020 election , which is legally impossible.

Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin in 2020 by about 21,000 votes — a victory that has been confirmed by two Trump-financed recounts, lawsuits and nonpartisan state audits.

The three candidates on Monday all agreed to sign legislation that would ban transgender children and teenagers from undergoing gender reassignment surgeries, and ban employers from requiring staff to get vaccinated.

They also suggested they would not sign legislation that provides more exceptions to the state's abortion ban, an 1849 law that is back in effect following Friday's ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

The three candidates also said they would fire any county district attorney or sheriff who does not enforce the law, as the district  attorneys in Milwaukee and Dane counties have promised not to do .

"The lack of accountability in our state and in our nation has caused much of our dilemma and our problems today and to have public officials state they are in full opposition to a law and they will violate it any chance and all chance they get, means they need to be removed from that seat yesterday,” Ramthun said.

The position stands in contrast to incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has vowed to extend clemency to any physician prosecuted for performing an abortion.

More: Is abortion legal in Wisconsin? Here's how the overturning of Roe v. Wade affects Wisconsin abortion laws

Republicans have the political winds at their back heading into the 2022 midterm elections as rising inflation and gas prices have contributed to historic low approval ratings for Biden, which Democrats are bracing to feel down ballot.

Kleefisch said to address rising costs' effects, she would sign into law massive tax cuts in an effort to put Wisconsin at a 3.4% flat income tax. Ramthun said he would shrink the size of government.

Nicholson said one measure he would push for is the repeal of the minimum markup on gasoline. Under the law, retailers must mark up the price of gas by 6% over certain costs or 9.18% over the average wholesale price, whichever is greater.

Kleefisch, Nicholson and Ramthun also said they would not sign legislation legalizing marijuana for recreational or medical use, and would sign bills giving Wisconsin residents the ability to obtain the anti-parasite drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not approved the use of ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 infections and has warned users about its potential risks to those who are infected.

In the GOP primary for governor, Michels was backed by 27% while Kleefisch received 26% support in a Marquette poll released last week.

Nicholson was at 10% while Ramthun was at 3%. Some 32% of Republican primary voters remained undecided.

Michels joined the race in April and wasn't part of the April Marquette Poll, which showed Kleefisch leading the field at 32%.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will go on to face Evers, who is seeking a second term, in the Nov. 8 election.

Contact Molly Beck at molly.beck@jrn.com . Follow her on Twitter at @MollyBeck .

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: With frontrunner Tim Michels skipping event, 3 GOP governor candidates vow to enforce Wisconsin abortion ban

Comments / 36

oldwhitewoman
4d ago

Well that will lose the election for them. 60% believe it should be available. These are the people you were hired to represent Establish logical time limits & exceptions for medical necessity & change the law. If you are opposed to abortion it is your right to not have one.

Reply
17
Isabelle
4d ago

If Americans thought women’s right to an abortion is the only right these republicans are going to take away if they win in their state’s you’re so wrong. It’s just the beginning.

Reply(3)
11
Greg Olson
4d ago

There's a losing proposition. How can those folks be so woefully out of touch with the will of the people? I guess pushing hate and division long enough clouds ones judgement. Oh well, Be gone

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
empowerwisconsin.org

Impressive field of black conservatives running for office

MADISON — Erik Ngutse was born into a genocide, lost his father to hatred and lived a refugee’s life before landing in the land of the free. Ngutse, 30, of Brookfield, says he’s running for the Assembly to fight for the freedom only found in his adopted home — the United States of America.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin Elections Commission sends mailing to eligible but unregistered voters

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - During the week America celebrates its freedom and independence, Wisconsin election officials are encouraging people to register to vote. The week of July 4, the Wisconsin Elections Commission is mailing approximately 178,500 postcards to Wisconsin residents who appear to be eligible to vote but aren’t registered. The postcards, which will bear an image saying “Official Election Mail,” will tell people how to register online at MyVote.wi.gov and give them a toll-free number to ask questions. The postcard does not include a registration form, but it can be used as proof of residence for registering.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
City
Marquette, WI
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Elections
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Delafield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
maciverinstitute.com

Wisconsin’s Liberal Public Officials Went Rogue Long Before Dobbs

There is an expectation that government officials will follow and enforce the law, even if they personally don’t like it. Our democratic society cannot function otherwise. Unfortunately, over the past few years, public officials have increasingly allowed their personnel feelings interfere with their official responsibilities, and it’s having a destabilizing effect on society. The most recent example involves abortion.
WISCONSIN STATE
wortfm.org

Wisconsin Was the Canary in the Coal Mine

This week on Mel & Floyd: Supreme Court overrules Krypton’s evacuation plan; Peggy Noonan thinks the GOP could be more “pro-woman”?; A Kagan dissent; The Prescott Bush insurrection; The impact of news deserts; Looking for a ray of hope; And other random topics; Subscribe to the Mel & Floyd Podcast on itunes and never miss another episode [Unless the power goes off again] – It’s FREE!; Passersby were amazed at the unusually large amounts of blood.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Wisconsin school board panel wants to gloss over mass jailing of Japanese Americans

If conservative Americans were as proud of their nation’s history as they claim to be, they wouldn’t be fighting so hard to bury it under lies. Instead, we’ve seen Republicans nationwide having conniptions when forced to confront America’s grim legacy of discrimination. Book bans and whitewashed school lesson plans are all part of the hysterics, and we seem to hear more of those stories by the day.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

LaCrosse joins Wisconsin cities banning gay conversion therapy, but practice remains legal in rest of state

Although Wisconsin is home to the first openly-gay U.S. Senator, the state lags behind many others in its protection of LGBTQ people. In fact, the Wisconsin legislature has taken steps to enshrine the practice of gay conversion therapy, a practice that uses a variety of techniques meant to change someone’s sexuality, which can lead to psychological damage and suicide.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Frontrunner#Republicans#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election Fraud#Gop#Democratic
wortfm.org

35 Years Later, Wisconsin’s Act 292 Law is Still on the Books

When Tammy Loertscher entered the Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire in 2014, she was looking for help with a thyroid issue. She told her doctor that she had been self-medicating with marijuana and methamphetamine. While at the clinic, she took a pregnancy test and found that she was 14 weeks pregnant.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
KCCI.com

Here are all of Iowa’s new laws starting July 1

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s 2022 legislative session was packed full of alterations and expansions to state law. From bottle returns to gun legislation, KCCI has broken down some of the most important decisions made. The following bills passed by the Iowa legislature go into effect on July...
IOWA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

DHS: Only 2 Wisconsin counties still have high COVID-19 activity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Just two Wisconsin counties are still reporting high COVID-19 Community Levels, the latest Department of Health Services report shows. Meanwhile, as more and more counties recede into the Low category, Dane Co. remains locked between those two tiers. The agency’s weekly update found only Barron and...
WISCONSIN STATE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy