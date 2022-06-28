ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Frankly unacceptable': Tuscaloosa residents protest Supreme Court's abortion ruling

By Jasmine Hollie, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
A group of people gathered Monday at the Tuscaloosa Federal Building and Courthouse to voice their opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"This is frankly unacceptable," said Brigid Anderson, one of the organizers of the rally, which drew around 50 people, mainly University of Alabama students and Tuscaloosa area residents.

Anderson, who is a senior at UA, said she organized the rally to bring attention to women's rights.

"I'm hoping to draw awareness and show people that there really is a strong cohort of people in this city that would like their rights back," Anderson said.

The U.S. Supreme Court decided on Friday to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, ending constitutional protections for abortion. In Alabama, the state’s three abortion clinics — including one in Tuscaloosa — stopped performing the procedure after the court's decision was released. The ruling is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.

A digital flier for the rally said "Women deserve the right to their bodies." Participants in the rally displayed signs with messages advocating women's rights and reproductive rights.

The rally included a diverse group of people who shared personal stories and opinions that focused on how they have been affected by the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

UA senior Dontae Lee said he joined the rally to show support for women's rights. Lee said he hopes the rally will have a positive impact.

"Hopefully, somebody will see us and change their mind about the whole thing going on," Lee said.

Laura Vale, a UA student from New Orleans, said reproductive health issues are vital throughout the country, but especially in Alabama.

"I think it's important everywhere, obviously, nationally, but specifically in Alabama when our infrastructure is so lacking. And we need to step up for other women who maybe don't have the same rights as us or don't have the same accessibilities as us," Vale said.

Anderson also urged citizens to make their voices to be heard at the polls.

"I don't know how much impact this is going to have. I'm just one lady, you know. But I'm hoping that maybe this can lead to more people saying this is not a partisan issue. This is an equality and women's rights issue and that we need to be very conscientious in these upcoming elections," Anderson said.

Reach Jasmine Hollie at JHollie@gannett.com.

Joseph McAnnally
4d ago

Yeah, nothing like teaching college kids that they have no repercussions for having unprotected consensual sex. Just another few million babies, right?

Freedom Freeman
4d ago

If they think “my body my choice” then why aren’t they pushing to end drug laws? If they did millions would be released from jail for non violent victimless “crimes”. But they won’t bc they are controlled

Steve Coulter
3d ago

Frankly unacceptable? Perhaps this will give them the incentive to move to a progressive Utopia, say Calif. were they can enjoy those Progressive taxes, out of control crime and homelessness, rolling blackouts and $8gal. gas!

