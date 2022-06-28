ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rest-activity rhythms and tract specific white matter lesions in older adults at risk for cognitive decline

By Jake R. Palmer
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite matter lesions (WMLs) are common in older adults and represent an important predictor of negative long-term outcomes. Rest-activity rhythm disturbance is also common, however, few studies have investigated associations between these factors. We employed a novel AI-based automatic WML segmentation tool and diffusion-weighted tractography to investigate associations between tract specific...

www.nature.com

