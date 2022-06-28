Tacoma police arrest 58-year-old in connection with deadly shooting

Burien Police say Saturday night into early Sunday morning, they saw a reported stolen car that had also been linked to other violent crimes. Police say they chased after the car. During the chase, police say the suspects inside shot at an officer's vehicles and rammed another patrol unit. Investigators say the driver of the car was 15 years old, and the shooter was 17 years old. No one was hurt in the incident, and police were able to arrest all the suspects involved. On Monday, Judge Nelson Lee released the a suspect accused of shooting at Burien Police despite the 17-year-old’s prior history of unlawful possession of a firearm.

BURIEN, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO