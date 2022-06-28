Tacoma police arrest 58-year-old in connection with deadly shooting

TACOMA, Wash. - Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a man injured near the Northshore Village shopping mall last week. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 12:40 p.m. on June 23, The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to the intersection of 29th St. NE and Norpoint Way NE after someone called 911 saying they could not feel their legs. When TFD medics arrived, they realized the driver had been shot. Police were called to assist, and the 45-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
