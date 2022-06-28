ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma police arrest 58-year-old in connection with deadly shooting

By FOX 13 News Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred Monday night. Officers responded to a report that someone was shot in...

KING 5

Greenwood homeowner shoots, kills alleged burglar overnight

SEATTLE — A homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood early Saturday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department. At around 2:30 a.m., a resident near the 900 block of North 101st Street called 911 and reported a disturbance at a neighbor's house and that they heard someone say to call 911.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Police arrest 2 suspects in connection to drive-by shooting in Tacoma road-rage incident

TACOMA, Wash. — Police arrested two males Wednesday night they suspect are responsible for shooting a driver from a car in Pierce County last week. According to a Tacoma Police Department press release, officers arrested a 20-year-old man for first-degree assault and drive-by shooting and arrested a 19-year-old for drive-by shooting. Both suspects were booked into Pierce County Jail.
TACOMA, WA
Driver arrested for DUI after slamming into a state trooper in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into a Washington State Patrol (WSP) cruiser on I-5 Saturday morning. According to WSP, at around 5:00 a.m. a trooper was sitting on the right-hand shoulder of northbound I-5 near 320th St. when another car slammed into the back of his car. The trooper had just cleared a traffic stop, and had his emergency lights on.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
2 men arrested after allegedly shooting someone for driving too slow in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Two men have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a man injured near the Northshore Village shopping mall last week. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 12:40 p.m. on June 23, The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) responded to the intersection of 29th St. NE and Norpoint Way NE after someone called 911 saying they could not feel their legs. When TFD medics arrived, they realized the driver had been shot. Police were called to assist, and the 45-year-old victim was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.
TACOMA, WA
South Park family finds teen shot, injured in their yard

SEATTLE - A shooting in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood left a 16-year-old boy injured early Friday morning. Investigators said after midnight, officers responded to a report of shots fired near the 1400 block of South Cloverdale Street. According to police, a family found the teen with a gunshot wound...
SEATTLE, WA
Police seek help identifying two suspected graffiti vandals in Kenmore

KENMORE, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who might be responsible for the recent uptick in graffiti in the past few weeks. Police Department (KPD), Kenmore Middle School has been a recent target for graffiti. After reviewing security footage from the school, two young men, who appear to be minors, were caught on camera riding on scooters around the same time the vandalism occurred.
KENMORE, WA
KXL

Man Accused Of Killing His Mother

SHORELINE, Wa. – A man in Washington state is charged with killing and decapitating his mother. The gruesome discovery was made on Wednesday when police found her decapitated body inside a bedroom in the city of Shoreline, just north of Seattle. Police say the woman’s son answered the door...
SHORELINE, WA
Suspect identified in 1990 Snohomish County cold case murder

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that they have identified a suspect in a 1990 homicide cold case. 17-year-old Michelle Koski was last seen at her house in the 13300 block of 30th Avenue Northeast in Seattle’s Lake City neighborhood on August 18, 1990. Investigators said earlier that day, she had been at an apartment in the 6200 block of 14th Avenue Northwest in Seattle.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

23-year-old man killed after a car hit a tree in Pierce County (Pierce County, WA)

On Thursday, a 23-year-old man lost his life following a single-vehicle accident in Pierce County. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on State Route 165 between Wilkeson and Carbonado a little after 2 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the man was driving a white Subaru Impreza south towards Carbonado when his car went over the lane separator, drifted off the highway and slammed into a tree.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Video shows stolen car with 3 juveniles inside crash into police car in Washington state

Burien Police say Saturday night into early Sunday morning, they saw a reported stolen car that had also been linked to other violent crimes. Police say they chased after the car. During the chase, police say the suspects inside shot at an officer's vehicles and rammed another patrol unit. Investigators say the driver of the car was 15 years old, and the shooter was 17 years old. No one was hurt in the incident, and police were able to arrest all the suspects involved. On Monday, Judge Nelson Lee released the a suspect accused of shooting at Burien Police despite the 17-year-old’s prior history of unlawful possession of a firearm.
BURIEN, WA
Nationwide Report

22-year-old David E Escobar dead after a single-vehicle crash in Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)

Authorities identified 22-year-old David E Escobar as the man who lost his life following a traffic collision on June 24 in Spanaway. The fatal single-vehicle crash took place on State Route 7 a little after 12:30 a.m. According to the investigation reports, Escobar was a passenger in a car that was heading south on State Route 7. As the car approached the State Route 507 junction, it slammed into a guardrail for undetermined reasons.
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

Bail set at $3M for man accused in fatal Tacoma shooting

TACOMA, Wash. — Bail was set at $3 million dollars for an accused murderer in Pierce County. Kacy Estes and his brother Jacy Estes are facing multiple charges related to a deadly shooting Sunday night in Tacoma that left one dead and injured several others. Both the victim’s family...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Officer who shot, killed Charleena Lyles testifies in inquest

SEATTLE — Despite one delay after another, on day six of the police inquest into the death of Charleena Lyles, one of the officers who fired on the expectant mother finally testified. Seattle police Officer Jason Anderson answered questions Thursday before a jury in the King County Child and...

