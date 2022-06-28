ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayer and Luke Bryan Continue Partnership to Celebrate America’s Farmers and Fight Hunger with #HeresToTheFarmer Campaign

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBayer and Luke Bryan Continue Partnership to Celebrate America’s Farmers and Fight Hunger with #HeresToTheFarmer Campaign (Graphic: Business Wire) Bayer today announced it is renewing its multi-year partnership with five-time entertainer of the year Luke Bryan, joining his 2022 Farm Tour as presenting sponsor and continuing their Here's to the Farmer...

modernfarmer.com

Meet the Modern Farmer Turning Manure Into Water

There has to be a better way to do this. That’s what Donald DeJong thought to himself over and over, working on his farm, Natural Prairie Dairy, in the Texas Panhandle. From sourcing organic fertilizer and trucking it all over his acreage to dealing with weeds and issues with the lagoons that dotted his land, the whole system just seemed inefficient. It needed an overhaul.
The Conversation U.S.

Feeding insects to cattle could make meat and milk production more sustainable

The world’s population is growing, and so is the challenge of feeding everyone. Current projections indicate that by 2050, global food demand could increase by 59%-98% above current levels. In particular, there will be increased demand for high-quality protein foods, such as meat and dairy products. Livestock producers in the U.S. and other exporting countries are looking for ways to increase their output while also being sensitive to the environmental impacts of agricultural production. One important leverage point is finding ingredients for animal feed that can substitute for grains, freeing more farmland to grow crops for human consumption. Cattle are natural...
International Business Times

'Off The Charts' Chemical Shortages Hit U.S. Farms

U.S. farmers have cut back on using common weedkillers, hunted for substitutes to popular fungicides and changed planting plans over persistent shortages of agricultural chemicals that threaten to trim harvests. Spraying smaller volumes of herbicides and turning to less-effective fungicides increase the risk for weeds and diseases to dent crop...
bloomberglaw.com

Food, Beverage Makers Rethink Marketing After Flood of ESG Suits

Consumers target greenwashing, labor and animal rights violations. The food and beverage industry faces pressure to clean up its marketing following a flood of lawsuits that target big-name companies like. Coca-Cola Co. and. Nestle SA. over greenwashing and other misleading claims. Lawsuits targeting advertising in the food industry are at...
Phys.org

Lupin used as winter cover crop boosts summer sorghum yield

Lupin is a well-known garden flower, and is an important part of a healthy habitat. Lupin grows rapidly and puts nutrients back into the soil. (Lupin is commonly referred to as "lupine" for those familiar with this plant.) Lupin belongs to a family of plants known as legumes. Legumes build...
