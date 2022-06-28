Bayer and Luke Bryan Continue Partnership to Celebrate America’s Farmers and Fight Hunger with #HeresToTheFarmer Campaign

The world’s population is growing, and so is the challenge of feeding everyone. Current projections indicate that by 2050, global food demand could increase by 59%-98% above current levels. In particular, there will be increased demand for high-quality protein foods, such as meat and dairy products. Livestock producers in the U.S. and other exporting countries are looking for ways to increase their output while also being sensitive to the environmental impacts of agricultural production. One important leverage point is finding ingredients for animal feed that can substitute for grains, freeing more farmland to grow crops for human consumption. Cattle are natural...

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO