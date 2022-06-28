Lee, State, Federal Officials Celebrate Broadband Project

Dougherty County commissioners moved to deny a request to rezone a residential district to an agricultural district. The decision was made after a number of concerned residents spoke against the proposed rezoning on Old Dawson Road. See more.
After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
Revitalization of what was once a thriving Radium Springs community concept led local area artist, Chris Johnson, to the freshly finished mural at the Ra- dium Springs lift station. For most artists, a personal tie to a meaningful work of art is the norm, but for Johnson, it went a little deeper and into his childhood roots of fond memories at Radium Springs.
ALBANY — With more than a fifth of Dougherty County’s employee positions unfilled and Albany officials seeking more than 200 workers for the city, there are government jobs to be had in a wide range of positions. “We’re hiring,” was the message from Dougherty County Administrator Michael McCoy....
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up. As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.
A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into Southwest Georgia and an associate were found guilty Monday evening on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following a week-long trial.
MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District announces the newly hired or promoted administrators. Colquitt County School District is proud to announce the following newly hired or promoted administrators. Superintendent Wiggins commented, “We are excited to have the experience and expertise in these critical roles. The achievement of our students and schools is the driving motivation in all that we do. We are planning for and looking forward to a successful school year.”
The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating an accident involving a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office patrol unit and a motorcyclist. In a media release, the Crisp County Sheriff's Office says that shortly before 11:30 P.M., on June 28, a CCSO patrol unit struck the rear end of a motorcycle. The incident happened near the 1600 block of 16th Avenue.
The Americus Police Department is warning the public of false information circulating on social media. The Douglas Police Department issued a similar warning statement to the public on June 25. According to a post to APD Facebook page, there is a fake posting circulating on Facebook. The author of the...
On Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25, Albany's Out and About Proud group hosted a two-day OUT in The Wild event at Chehaw Park & Zoo. The weekend included camping, music and dance events, kayaking and more.
VALDOSTA — A Tifton resident was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison resulting from his role in actively trafficking large quantities of heroin into south-central Georgia from sources in metro Atlanta. Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three...
HAWKINSVILLE, Ga. — With the intense heat of the summer, you usually want to jump in the pool, go to the lake or perhaps a water park or splash pad. However, in Hawkinsville, the big question at one popular cool-off spot is, "Where did all the water go?" Howard...
The roadway is now clear. Normal traffic may resume. According to the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, a roadway is blocked due to a vehicle accident. Highway 90 near Patriot Drive is blocked due to a vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer. There are no reported injuries. The tractor-trailer has a fuel...
WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — A group of people were arrested over the weekend trying to sneak contraband inside the Wilcox County State Prison, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections. On June 24, two individuals were seen on the facility grounds. Kaylashia Wright and an unidentified male were arrested...
Charnae Clay, an Albany, Georgia native, recently graduated from Albany State University (ASU) for a third time. She received a Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree during the Spring 2022 Commencement. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Public Administration with a concentration in human resource management and health administration (’20), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice (’17).
MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop dramatically crashed on Fifth Avenue Southeast Friday morning. Moultrie police said the driver fled on foot, but a suspect has been identified and warrants have been taken for his arrest. At about 9:59 a.m. Friday, MPD Sgt. Christopher Powell initiated...
ALBANY — Albany Fire Department personnel suspect arson as the cause of a pair of Sunday fires on West Society Avenue. According to AFD officials, the first call came in around 9:45 a.m. Crews responded to the 100 block of West Society Avenue where a roll-up door at the old ice factory was on fire.
PITTS — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy Lee Clack Jr., 46, for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The GBI SWRDEO, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received information that Clack...
