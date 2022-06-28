ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, GA

Lee, State, Federal Officials Celebrate Broadband Project

albanyceo.com
 2 days ago

Making good on its commitment to leave no town behind, Kinetic has kicked...

albanyceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cordele Dispatch

Harris turns a new chapter in its history

After more than 150 years, the last building of the original Tomlin-Harris Machine Company will be torn down to make room for a newer, more efficient building. “This was the original machine shop built sometime around 1910,” D.J. VanDeusen, president and general manager said. “It even served as a horse barn.”
CORDELE, GA
albanyceo.com

Dougherty County Hires Local Artist to Complete Art Mural on Radium Springs Lift Station

Revitalization of what was once a thriving Radium Springs community concept led local area artist, Chris Johnson, to the freshly finished mural at the Ra- dium Springs lift station. For most artists, a personal tie to a meaningful work of art is the norm, but for Johnson, it went a little deeper and into his childhood roots of fond memories at Radium Springs.
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. seeing uptick in COVID cases

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia health experts said COVID-19 cases are going up. As much as we want to think that COVID is over, it is not. Masks are still needed to help protect yourself and your family from the virus. That’s according to the Department of Public Health (DPH) and Southwell Medical Center in Tifton.
TIFTON, GA
wfxl.com

Albany men convicted for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of meth, and other drugs

A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into Southwest Georgia and an associate were found guilty Monday evening on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following a week-long trial.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Feds get convictions for Albany drug lords

ALBANY, GA- A documented member of a criminal street gang organization who led a drug distribution network responsible for trafficking more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, fentanyl, heroin and other illegal drugs into Southwest Georgia and an associate were found guilty Monday evening on multiple drug charges by a federal jury following a week-long trial.
ALBANY, GA
valdostatoday.com

Colquitt schools announce new, promoted administrators

MOULTRIE – Colquitt County School District announces the newly hired or promoted administrators. Colquitt County School District is proud to announce the following newly hired or promoted administrators. Superintendent Wiggins commented, “We are excited to have the experience and expertise in these critical roles. The achievement of our students and schools is the driving motivation in all that we do. We are planning for and looking forward to a successful school year.”
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

Tifton man sentenced to prison for trafficking heroin

VALDOSTA — A Tifton resident was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison resulting from his role in actively trafficking large quantities of heroin into south-central Georgia from sources in metro Atlanta. Joshua Gannon Deanda, 24, was sentenced to serve 150 months in prison to be followed by three...
TIFTON, GA
albanyceo.com

ASU Alumni Spotlight: Charnae Clay

Charnae Clay, an Albany, Georgia native, recently graduated from Albany State University (ASU) for a third time. She received a Master of Science in Criminal Justice degree during the Spring 2022 Commencement. She also holds a Master of Science degree in Public Administration with a concentration in human resource management and health administration (’20), and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice (’17).
ALBANY, GA
CNHI

Driver fleeing traffic stop flips in Southeast Moultrie yard

MOULTRIE, Ga. — A vehicle fleeing a traffic stop dramatically crashed on Fifth Avenue Southeast Friday morning. Moultrie police said the driver fled on foot, but a suspect has been identified and warrants have been taken for his arrest. At about 9:59 a.m. Friday, MPD Sgt. Christopher Powell initiated...
MOULTRIE, GA
The Albany Herald

Albany Fire Department suspects arson in Sunday fires

ALBANY — Albany Fire Department personnel suspect arson as the cause of a pair of Sunday fires on West Society Avenue. According to AFD officials, the first call came in around 9:45 a.m. Crews responded to the 100 block of West Society Avenue where a roll-up door at the old ice factory was on fire.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Arson investigation underway after two fires on W. Society Avenue

Two recent fires in Albany are being investigated as arson. According to the Albany Fire Department (AFD) two fires happened Sunday morning on W. Society Avenue. The first fire occurred at around 9:45 a.m. AFD responded to the 100 block of W. Society Avenue and found a roll up door at the old Ice Factory on fire.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Wilcox County man arrested for trafficking methamphetamine

PITTS — The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jimmy Lee Clack Jr., 46, for trafficking methamphetamine and possession of heroin. The GBI SWRDEO, Wilcox County Sheriff’s Office, Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office and Crisp County Sheriff’s Office received information that Clack...
WILCOX COUNTY, GA

