Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) economic impact on the region was $103.2 million in fiscal year 2021, up 15 percent from last year at $89 million. The University System of Georgia (USG) and its 26 institutions served as a significant source of stability and played a critical role in the state’s recovery with a $19.3 billion statewide economic impact. While the USG’s overall economic impact was up 3.8 percent from fiscal year 2020, GSW had the largest percentage increase from a single institution in the system at 15 percent.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO