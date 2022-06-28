ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd stars ordered into training early at 9am by new boss Erik ten Hag as he lays down law like Sir Alex Ferguson

By Joshua Mbu
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qj4Ns_0gOMyhkC00

MANCHESTER UNITED manager Erik ten Hag has reinstated Sir Alex Ferguson's 9am starts during pre-season as he looks to lay down the law early on in his reign.

The Dutchman took his first training session on Monday and he's already stamping down his authority.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Ok1T_0gOMyhkC00
Ten Hag arrived at Man Utd's training ground just after 8am Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXXzI_0gOMyhkC00
Assistant manager McClaren was the first to arrive Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=092fz8_0gOMyhkC00
First-team star David de Gea was one of the first players to arrive at Carrington Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c36pD_0gOMyhkC00
Shaw is gearing up for a big season under Ten Hag Credit: Eamonn and James Clarke

According to the Manchester Evening News, players were ordered to report to Carrington by 9am - something legendary manager Ferguson did.

It's a drastic change compared to United's last permanent manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Norwegian would allow players to report for training an hour later, earning his "soft" label.

And to help enforce this change, Ten Hag has the help of Ferguson's old No2 Steve McClaren.

The Red Devils assistant manager was one of the first to arrive at the training ground at 7.45am.

While Ten Hag arrived at just after 8am to prepare for the day.

Ten Hag is keen to change United's team spirit by installing a feel-good factor at the club.

The squads MUST eat together and socialise after training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2worDS_0gOMyhkC00
Ten Hag greeted cameras as he walked out onto the training pitches Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzMXT_0gOMyhkC00
The Dutchman has brought back Fergie policies which include arriving for training no later than 9am Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44g9bN_0gOMyhkC00
Academy stars were handed their chance to impress the new boss Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tJC9x_0gOMyhkC00
Marcus Rashford was all smiles in training Credit: Getty

Ferguson made similar demands during his 26-year stint at United - but it evaporated following his departure.

Ten Hag has also demanded the grass be cut to 15mm exactly to help with his on-ball drills.

United are also looking to make a number of signings to help Ten Hag achieve success.

He is eyeing a reunion with Frenkie de Jong.

The midfielder will take upwards of £60million to get him out of Barcelona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLk71_0gOMyhkC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YbTmM_0gOMyhkC00

Ten Hag worked with De Jong at Ajax.

Free agent Christian Eriksen is being eyed, as is Ajax duo Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

